US commits to invest $80 billion in nuclear energy 🗽Cameco surges 20% amid Westinghouse deal

Key takeaways Cameco shares surge today amid US - Westinghouse deal

US commits to invest $80 billion on nuclear energy

The Trump administration has committed more than $80 billion to purchase Westinghouse nuclear reactors. The United States could acquire an approximately 8% equity stake in the company once specific profit thresholds are met, with an initial public offering (IPO) possible if Westinghouse’s valuation exceeds $30 billion by 2029. Cameco shares surged 23.4%, reaching new all-time highs, supported by its 49% ownership in Westinghouse. Meanwhile, Australian uranium stocks gained an average of 10%, led by Boss Energy, Peninsula Energy, and Alligator Energy. The transaction adds to a wave of bullish catalysts for the nuclear sector, including Microsoft’s restart of the Three Mile Island reactor, Amazon’s $500 million investment in SMR technology, and Cameco’s 19% production cut. At the same time, operational issues at Paladin and Boss Energy highlight ongoing volatility in the uranium market. U.S. Government Invests in the Future of Nuclear Energy Uranium stocks rallied sharply on Wednesday following news that the Trump administration had finalized an agreement to build at least $80 billion worth of new Westinghouse nuclear reactors. The initiative is part of a broader plan to revitalize the domestic nuclear industry. The move mirrors previous government equity investments in Intel and U.S. Steel, aimed at addressing financing bottlenecks that have stalled projects despite rising electricity demand driven by AI and data center expansion. Under the agreement, the United States will act as the primary buyer of the new reactors, enabling project initiation and procurement of long-lead components. The investment structure could ultimately grant the U.S. government around an 8% ownership stake in Westinghouse once profitability targets are reached. An IPO is under consideration if the company’s valuation surpasses $30 billion in the coming years. Cameco Hits Record Highs Cameco, the world’s second-largest uranium producer, saw its shares climb more than 20%, reaching record highs. The company holds a 49% stake in Westinghouse, while the remaining 51% is owned by Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The U.S.–Westinghouse deal also includes a profit-sharing arrangement for taxpayers once returns exceed $17.5 billion, as well as the possibility of an IPO if Westinghouse’s valuation exceeds $30 billion by 2029. Following the announcement, U.S.-listed uranium stocks rose broadly — Denison Mines, Uranium Energy Corp, Ur-Energy, and Uranium Royalty Corp gained between 5% and 20% in a single session. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.