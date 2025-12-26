US OPEN: US500 tests record highs as technology sector leads gains

Key takeaways US500 and US100 climb in first post-holiday session

Technology stocks post robust gains in the final trading session of the week

Investors bank on a sustained "Santa Rally" and continued momentum into early January

Wall Street opened in a measured mood following the Christmas break. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 (US500) are trading at all-time highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (US100) sits approximately 2% below its intraday record set in late October. Investors are poised to close the year near peak levels, underpinned by expectations of further US interest rate cuts and resilient corporate earnings. The S&P 500 has gained nearly 18% this year, marking its third consecutive year of expansion following two years of returns exceeding 20%. The US500 rose 0.11% during Friday’s session, potentially marking the sixth consecutive day of gains for Wall Street. As the index approaches the psychological 7,000-point threshold, analysts suggest further upside remains, given that heavyweights such as Nvidia and other tech majors are still trading below their individual historic peaks. Corporate News Nvidia (NVDA.US): The chipmaker has announced the acquisition of AI startup Groq for $20bn, marking the largest deal in Nvidia’s history. By acquiring Groq, Nvidia gains access to LPU (Language Processing Unit) technology, which offers significantly higher performance for large language models compared to traditional GPUs. Given Nvidia’s dominant market share, the transaction is expected to trigger rigorous antitrust scrutiny. Nvidia shares rose 0.7% at the open.

