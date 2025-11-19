US OPEN: All Eyes on Nvidia

Wednesday's session will be one of anticipation. At the end of the session, crucial data from the FOMC meeting will be released, and Nvidia will publish its results after the session. The American market is rising at the opening, indicating that despite significant declines over the past two weeks, investors have high hopes for the results of the component and AI giant. NASDAQ100 index futures are up over 1.5%.

The market is expecting Nvidia to beat its results for the 12th consecutive time. However, this is not enough, as in recent quarters, there have been multiple instances where the company lost a few percent of its massive capitalization in response to one of the indicators falling below high expectations. There is no doubt that disappointment—which will be easy to come by—could trigger another wave of sell-offs.

Macroeconomic Data: In the macroeconomic data segment, data on the US trade balance has been published. The US trade deficit decreased to 59 billion, against expectations of 61 billion and the previous reading of 78 billion. There is a gradual but significant reduction in the deficit, since it radically increased at the beginning of Donald Trump's current term. Increased inflationary pressure can be expected due to the depletion of cheaper raw materials and products stockpiled before the tariffs were introduced.

Data on oil inventories has also been published, which fell more than expected (-3.43 against expected -1.9), while gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose against the expected drop of 1mn bbl. US500 (D1) Source: xStation5 The chart shows a moderately successful attempt to negate the forming head and shoulders pattern, while the candle on the D1 interval performs a bullish engulfing. To completely negate the H&S pattern, buyers must exceed and maintain the FIBO 38.2 retracement level, with resistance at the 6700 level and the EMA50 average. Additionally, RSI (14) in the oversold region (45) will work in favor of buyers. If sellers want to maintain the recent initiative, the price must remain below the FIBO 50 level, allowing for the continuation of the downward movement towards the strong resistance zone at the FIBO 61.8 level, where the long-term trend line and EMA100 average also occur. Company News: Nvidia (NVDA.US) - The company publishes its results after the session ends. Before the publication, the company's valuation is up 3%.

DoorDash (DASH.US) - The food delivery provider is up about 3% after receiving a positive recommendation from an investment firm.

Alphabet (GOOGL.US) - The latest AI model—Gemini 3, has been released by the company. The market and analysts are highly impressed with the new product's capabilities. The company's shares are up by as much as 6%.

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG.US) - The energy provider is up over 3% after receiving approval and funding from the US government to restart the infamous nuclear power plant at "Three Mile Island."

MP Materials (MP.US) - The company mining and processing rare earth metals is up over 4% following a positive recommendation from an investment bank.

Anglogold (AU.US) - Gold mining enterprises are gaining in valuations amid new growth and expectations regarding gold prices for the next year. The company is up over 2%.

Unity Games (U.US) - The software producer and distributor for game production is entering into a collaboration with Epic Games, with the stock price rising over 8%.

Lowe’s (LOW.US) - The market sees favorable prospects for the company after recent results. The company's stock is up over 6%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.