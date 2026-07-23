US Open: Alphabet and Tesla Weigh on Wall Street, While Oil Prices Renew Investor Concerns

Wall Street remains under pressure today, with the major indices trading on the weaker side of the market. Investors are trying to find direction amid mixed signals from the earnings season, macroeconomic data, and rising geopolitical tensions. Although some of the largest technology companies delivered results above expectations, the market reaction remains cautious, showing that strong earnings alone are no longer always enough to justify very high valuations.

The biggest focus today is on the earnings reports from Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and Tesla. Both companies delivered results that exceeded analysts’ forecasts, but investors have responded with mixed sentiment. Alphabet continues to benefit from the expansion of artificial intelligence and a strong advertising business, but the market is increasingly looking for clearer returns from the company’s massive AI investments. The company reported further revenue growth, supported by strong momentum in Google Cloud and continued strength in its advertising segment. At the same time, Alphabet is increasing spending on AI-related infrastructure, which could weigh on cash flows in the short term but is aimed at strengthening the company’s position in the race for AI leadership.

In Tesla’s case, investors are focusing on the company’s plans related to artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and the Optimus project. However, market participants remain cautious due to pressure on margins and increasing competition in the electric vehicle sector. Tesla’s results showed higher sales and continued progress in key technology projects, but lower profitability and higher spending on new solutions are limiting short-term improvements in financial performance. Tesla is increasingly positioning itself as a technology company rather than just a car manufacturer, with a focus on autonomous vehicles, robotics, and AI-based solutions. Investors remain divided, as the potential of these projects is significant, but translating them into meaningful revenue streams may require more time and further substantial investment.

After today’s session, Intel will publish its earnings report. Investors will pay particular attention to the condition of its processor business, management commentary on future demand, and the company’s position in an increasingly competitive semiconductor market.

Meanwhile, attention remains on the latest US economic data. Initial jobless claims came in at 187,000, well below expectations of 212,000, confirming that the US labour market remains resilient. Strong employment data is a positive signal for the economy, but it also reduces pressure on the Federal Reserve to quickly cut interest rates. Investors continue to wait for further inflation data and additional guidance on the future direction of monetary policy.

Another source of concern remains the oil market. Crude prices are once again moving toward the $100 per barrel level amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and the risk of supply disruptions from the Persian Gulf region. The market fears that further conflict escalation could increase inflationary pressures again and make it more difficult for central banks to ease monetary policy.

Today’s session highlights that the US market remains under significant pressure, with investor sentiment deteriorating noticeably. On one hand, the economy remains relatively strong, and the largest technology companies continue to benefit from AI-driven growth. On the other hand, investors are becoming increasingly focused on elevated valuations, while geopolitical risks, energy prices, and uncertainty surrounding monetary policy remain additional headwinds. As a result, the major indices remain under pressure.

Source: XTB Research

S&P 500 futures (US500) remain under pressure today following a period of strong gains. The index is consolidating near record highs, while the market struggles to maintain further upward momentum. The weaker sentiment is mainly driven by a more cautious view of the technology sector following Alphabet’s and Tesla’s earnings reports, which, despite positive results, failed to fully meet the market’s elevated expectations.

Additional risk comes from rising tensions in the Middle East, which are increasing pressure on commodity prices and once again shifting investors’ attention toward the possibility of oil prices moving back toward $100 per barrel.

Source: xStation5

Corporate News

Elon Musk announced that Micron (MU.US) has secured a significant supply of memory chips for Tesla (TSLA.US), helping reduce risks related to the availability of critical components needed for AI development. Securing supply could support Tesla’s further expansion in autonomous driving, robotics, and computing infrastructure. However, investors will continue to assess how quickly these investments translate into measurable business results.

Texas Instruments (TXN.US) reported second-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, but despite the positive report, the company’s shares remain under pressure, falling around 3%. The cautious market reaction was mainly driven by concerns over cash flow generation and high capital expenditures related to expanding manufacturing capacity. At the same time, the long-term outlook remains supported by improving conditions in the semiconductor sector, a recovery in industrial demand, and rising demand for chips used in data centres and AI infrastructure.

Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) reported second-quarter results that significantly exceeded market expectations, triggering a positive reaction in its share price. The company generated revenue of $20.1 billion, while earnings per share reached $7.94, supported by sales growth across all key segments, particularly missile systems and missile defence. Lockheed Martin also raised its full-year guidance, pointing to a strong order backlog and continued high demand for defence technologies.

Source: XTB Research