US Open: Geopolitical Optimism Drives Indexes

Wall Street continues to rise, with stock market strength particularly notable given that oil prices remain above $100 per barrel. This combination of signals suggests that investors are increasingly pricing in a scenario of a gradual de-escalation of the Middle East conflict. Importantly, this belief is driven more by expectations and narrative than by hard facts. Reports of possible behind-the-scenes negotiations are quickly denied, yet their mere presence in the news cycle is enough to sustain positive sentiment. The Dow Jones is up around 1%, the S&P 500 has gained nearly 0.8%, and the Nasdaq is up about 0.7%.

It appears that the market is in a phase where it wants to believe in a positive scenario and actively seeks arguments to support that view. In practice, this means that any new information suggesting that the parties are moving closer together can be interpreted as a breakthrough, even if its credibility is limited. In the coming days and weeks, similar signals may appear more frequently, and their impact on valuations could be disproportionately large relative to their actual significance. Such an environment supports continued gains but also increases the risk of sharp corrections if expectations are disappointed.

At the same time, investors are paying closer attention to monetary policy and signals from the Federal Reserve. Ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC decision, market expectations have clearly shifted. Until recently, a rate cut as early as June was considered possible, but this scenario has largely been abandoned. The main reason is uncertainty about the future path of inflation, particularly in the context of geopolitical tensions and their impact on commodity prices.

Another factor that could influence short-term sentiment is tomorrow’s results from Micron. The company has gained significant importance in recent quarters due to a chronic memory shortage in both the consumer market and data center segment. As a result, it is now seen as an important barometer of semiconductor sector conditions, particularly in the memory area. The market expects management to confirm sustained high demand and positive prospects for the next year. Such a signal would support not only the company itself but also the broader tech sector, which has remained one of the main drivers of Wall Street’s gains in recent months.

Current gains on Wall Street are mainly based on expectations of an improving geopolitical situation and the belief that the worst may be behind the market, despite the lack of clear confirmation. Support comes from solid economic fundamentals and hopes for continued strength in the tech sector. At the same time, significant uncertainty remains regarding inflation and future Fed decisions, which could shift investor sentiment at any moment.

Source: xStation5

Today, US500 (S&P 500) futures are posting strong gains, driven by investor optimism. The market assumes that the toughest period is behind it and anticipates no further escalation of the Middle East conflict. Positive sentiment is also supported by “leaks” regarding progress in US-Iran negotiations.

Source: xStation5

Corporate News

During the GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA.US) highlighted the importance of agentic AI and indicated that OpenClaw-based technologies could transform SaaS companies into autonomous systems. The company is also looking to expand its growth portfolio by actively investing in the development of its own tools and platforms, covering both hardware and software.

Shares of Aldeyra (ALDX.US) dropped sharply after the US FDA rejected the registration application for the drug reproxalap. The agency concluded that the clinical data do not demonstrate the therapy’s efficacy, preventing its approval. The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss next steps but does not currently intend to start new clinical trials.

Beyond Meat (BYND.US) announced a delay in filing its 2025 annual report, citing the need for more time to thoroughly review inventory, including excess and obsolete stock. This news caused the company’s shares to decline, although preliminary Q4 results are expected to be in line with previous expectations.

Playboy (PLBY.US) shares rose about 9% following stronger financial results and plans to reduce debt, boosting investor sentiment. The company has reported four consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA and continues efforts to lower debt through collaboration with a Chinese partner, improving profitability and reducing debt servicing costs.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) shares are rising after the company raised its first-quarter revenue forecast. Strong demand in March is expected to push revenues above previous expectations, supporting share price gains. Despite higher fuel costs, Delta maintains its previous profit assumptions, demonstrating the business’s resilience to cost pressures.