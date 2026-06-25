US OPEN: Micron is not enough, Wall Street deepens declines

After the U.S. stock market opened, sellers quickly took control. Futures on the main indices (US100, US500) are down about 1%, while US30 and US2000 are doing better and are up around 0.2%. This may suggest that market concerns are heavily concentrated in large-cap companies and the technology sector. The market is focusing on news from technology companies, especially Micron’s excellent results, as well as a dense set of May macroeconomic data. Micron’s results reinforce the “AI trade” narrative, but the behavior of the indices clearly shows that not all investor doubts have been resolved. Macroeconomic data PCE inflation rose to 4.1%, in line with market expectations. This data should not dramatically affect the priced-in path of U.S. interest rates. It is worth noting that core PCE inflation is not only significantly lower, but also stabilized earlier. This may imply that the price increase is temporary.

Economic growth surprised to the upside: U.S. GDP (Q1) grew by 2.1% versus 1.6% expected. Wages and personal spending also increased by 0.7%.

Jobless claims remained in a range above 200k, but came in below expectations.

Consumer spending and durable goods orders may be a concern, as they turned out to be clearly lower than expected. US100 (D1) Price is oscillating around resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci level, but supply is already clearly entering the resistance zone. The correction remains shallow, and the RSI has normalized in the meantime. The momentum of the EMA averages also remains clearly pro-growth (bullish). If selling maintains the initiative, the next target level would be the 61.8% Fibonacci level, i.e. around 28,445 points. Source: xStation5. Company news Micron (MU.US): The memory manufacturer posted phenomenal results; the stock is up 20% at the open. The company reported $41.46 billion in revenue and $25.11 EPS, an increase of over 100% versus the previous quarter and several percent above the median market expectations. Strong results are also supporting other manufacturers in the sector.

Wendy’s (WEN.US): The stock continues its rebound from valuation lows, driven by retail buying amid optimism about the next “meme stock.” The shares are up about 10%.

IBM (IBM.US): The company showcased its first prototype chip in technology below 1 nm. Shares are up 2%.

Apple (AAPL.US): The company raised product prices, citing large shortages of memory components, which consumer electronics must compete for with AI data centers. The market sees looming pressure on margins and/or a decline in sales; the stock is down about 5%.

Blue Owl (OBDC.US): According to Bloomberg, the investment firm is negotiating the purchase of the “Cavaliers” basketball team. Shares are up 2%.

BlackBerry (BB.US): The company published optimistic year-end guidance; revenue is expected to be supported by infrastructure spending. Shares are up 7%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.