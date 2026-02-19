US OPEN: Moderate declines amid risks and data



There is no shortage of risks that could weigh on valuations: Yesterday’s Fed minutes clearly surprised the market with their hawkish tone.

A confrontation with Iran seems more likely than not.

Worrying signals are coming from the private credit market. Macroeconomic data: The BLS released weekly jobless claims data. Initial claims came in below expectations, falling to 206k versus the expected 223k. However, continuing claims were higher, rising to 1,869k.

Investors also received trade data. Imports rose, exports fell, and the trade deficit widened significantly, reaching USD 70.3 billion.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 16.3, well above expectations of 7.5 and the previous reading of 12.6. US100 (D1) Thursday’s session on Wall Street is starting in a negative mood. The major U.S. stock indices are down about 0.5%. The Russell 2000 is leading the declines. This may indicate that the market is currently concerned about the path of interest-rate cuts.There is no shortage of risks that could weigh on valuations: Source: xStation5 Buyers are struggling to regain the initiative on the index. The rebound from the 61.8% Fibonacci level was quickly pushed lower. Price remains below the 50- and 100-period EMAs. The key level to defend is the 50% Fibonacci retracement. If sellers drive price clearly below around 24,500, a deeper correction may follow, with a move toward the 200 EMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level. Company news: Walmart (WMT.US): The largest U.S. retailer reported results. The company slightly beat expectations for both EPS and revenue. EPS rose to USD 0.74 and revenue reached USD 190.7 billion. The company also committed to a USD 30 billion share buyback. Revenue guidance for next year came in below market expectations.

Carvana (CVNA.US): The used-car retailer is down as much as 16% after disappointing results. The company’s margins are under pressure, and profit per unit sold is shrinking both on a gross and net basis.

Deere (DE.US): The tractor maker is up more than 4% after reporting results above expectations and issuing optimistic guidance.

DoorDash (DASH.US): The food-delivery platform is up more than 12% after quarterly results came in well above market expectations. Analysts primarily point to growth in the number of orders.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.