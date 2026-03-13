Chart of the Day: US500 Moves on PCE Data and AI Momentum

US500 (S&P 500) Futures Remain Sensitive to Macro and Sector Factors US500 (S&P 500) futures are currently sensitive to a combination of macroeconomic and sector-specific factors, with investors primarily focusing on the PCE data, high oil prices, and AI-related stocks. The index is hovering around key technical support levels, while global markets continue to experience volatility driven by both geopolitical and macroeconomic developments. In the short term, investors are looking for signals that could indicate the direction of further index moves, including potential rebounds or continued declines. The combination of macro data and technology-driven narratives largely shapes market sentiment today. Source: xStation5 What’s Driving US500 (S&P 500) Futures Today? PCE Data in the US – A Key Indicator for the Fed PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is at the center of investors’ attention today. The reading may influence interest rate decisions and market volatility. Why it matters: A stronger-than-expected PCE would reduce the likelihood of further rate cuts, dampening risk appetite and putting pressure on technology stocks, including AI companies. A weaker reading would provide a rebound impulse, boosting short-term optimism in the tech sector and supporting S&P 500 gains. Oil at $100 – A Macro Risk Oil holding at the $100 level increases operating costs for companies, affects inflation, and may limit profits for energy-sensitive firms. High logistics and production costs can also indirectly impact the tech sector, for example through higher equipment and infrastructure expenses. Why it matters: Rising oil prices signal inflationary pressure and risk for the broader equity market. While AI companies are less sensitive to energy costs, investors view oil as a macroeconomic barometer that can influence market sentiment and investment decisions. AI as the Engine of S&P 500 Growth Technology companies related to AI remain the main driver of short-term index moves. The performance of these firms largely shapes the behavior of the entire S&P 500, particularly under macro uncertainty. Why it matters: Momentum in the AI sector is a key determinant of potential rebounds. Any buying impulse in tech companies can propel the entire index, with investors treating them as a gauge of risk appetite and a leading trend-driving factor. Global Context and Investor Sentiment Global markets continue to be influenced by geopolitical uncertainty, commodity market volatility, and investor reactions to central bank commentary. Rising risk aversion can limit S&P 500 gains even in the presence of positive US data. Why it matters: Global sentiment largely dictates short-term market direction today. Investors seek safe havens and react to every geopolitical impulse, while closely monitoring the AI sector as the main engine of index growth.

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