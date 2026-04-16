US Open: S&P 500 at all-time high 📈Charles Schwab decline 4.5% despite strong earnings report

US equities are flat on Thursday, giving back some early gains as the recent rally in technology stocks began to fade. The pullback comes just a day after the S&P 500 broke above the symbolic 7,000 level, highlighting growing sensitivity to short-term catalysts. Investors are now balancing geopolitical developments with earnings season and mixed macro signals. However, the overall sentiment is still very strong, while S&P 500 hit new all-time high. Nasdaq and Dow fell around 0.2%, while the S&P 500 slipped ~0.1% after opening higher. The move follows a strong prior session that pushed the S&P 500 to a historic close above 7,000

Weakness was concentrated in Big Tech, with the “Magnificent Seven” segment turning negative and dragging broader sentiment.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF declined, signaling cooling momentum in the market’s key leadership group

Geopolitics remains a central driver: markets are closely watching US–Iran negotiations on extending the ceasefire beyond April 22

Ongoing diplomatic engagement supports risk sentiment, but lack of clarity limits further upside in the short term

Earnings season is gaining traction: Taiwan Semiconductor and PepsiCo delivered beats on both revenue and earnings Charles Schwab exceeded profit expectations but disappointed on revenue Netflix results after the US session close are seen as a potential near-term catalyst for sentiment

Economic data paints a mixed picture: Initial jobless claims fell to 207K, signaling continued labor market resilience Industrial production declined 0.5% in March, missing expectations and raising concerns about growth momentum

Market structure shows divergence beneath the surface: Nasdaq indices continue to test record levels, extending a historic winning streak Semiconductor stocks are pulling back, breaking a key driver of the recent rally Small-cap tech is emerging as a relative outperformer, with fresh intraday highs Broader participation remains limited, as large-cap sectors lag behind in setting new records

Overall, the market is transitioning from momentum-driven gains to a more selective, data- and event-driven phase, with volatility likely tied to both macro headlines and earnings surprises. Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5 Charles Schwab earnings stronger than expected Charles Schwab shares are down more than 4% today, after the company published mixed results for the first quarter of 2026, with profitability exceeding expectations while revenue came in slightly below forecasts. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, beating estimates of $1.39 and rising significantly from $0.99 a year earlier. Total net revenue reached $6.48 billion, narrowly missing expectations of $6.51 billion. Net interest revenue also fell short of forecasts at $3.14 billion, while the net interest margin came in at 2.88%, below the expected 2.94%. Despite this, Schwab saw strong growth in client activity and asset inflows. Client engagement remained robust, with core net new assets totaling $140 billion and total client assets rising 19% year-over-year to $11.77 trillion. Bank deposits exceeded expectations, reaching $253 billion compared to the estimated $245.19 billion. The company also added 1.3 million new brokerage accounts, surpassing forecasts of 1.19 million. Overall, the results highlight strong underlying client growth and asset accumulation, even as some revenue metrics lagged slightly behind market expectations. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.