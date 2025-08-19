US OPEN: Tech gains not enough, market awaits FED

Key U.S. stock indices open Wednesday’s session in moderately neutral sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq show slight declines. The market is currently in a wait-and-see mode, with investors approaching the coming sessions cautiously, as both macroeconomic data and signals from the Federal Reserve will be crucial. Optimism is partly supported by better-than-expected housing market data. Housing starts in July increased by 5.2% month-over-month, suggesting sustained activity in the construction sector. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Investors are preparing for quarterly earnings releases from major U.S. retail chains such as Walmart, Target, and Home Depot. These data will be important for assessing the health of the American consumer, who accounts for nearly 70% of total U.S. GDP. The tone and outlook of these reports could influence the future direction of stock indices. Additionally, growing attention is focused on the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium scheduled for later this week. It is there that Jerome Powell and other central bank officials may outline the framework for future monetary policy. Special scrutiny will be placed on any signals regarding a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy and the Fed’s approach to interest rates amid cooling inflation and mixed labor market data. In this market environment, investor activity may remain limited until there is greater clarity on economic and monetary policy prospects. US100 (H1 interval) At the start of Tuesday’s session, US100 futures deepened declines, continuing the correction that began last week. After unsuccessful attempts to return to the uptrend, the price broke through short-term moving averages, which had previously acted as resistance. Their current configuration suggests a continuation of the downward trend. Source: xStation5 Company news: Intel (INTC.US) shares rise 7% after the announcement that SoftBank Group agreed to purchase $2 billion worth of Intel shares. This strategic investor support could positively influence market confidence in Intel and its long-term growth prospects. Intel is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and a key supplier of processors for personal computers, servers, and the growing artificial intelligence market. Source: xStation5 Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) shares gain 6% following better-than-expected quarterly results and an upgraded financial forecast for 2026. Strong revenues and earnings per share exceeded market consensus, boosting investor sentiment. The company also plans to acquire CyberArk for approximately $25 billion, which could strengthen its position as a leader in cybersecurity. Palo Alto is one of the largest global providers of network and cloud security services. Source: xStation5 Iovance (IOVA.US) rises 6% after the Canadian health regulator approved its first-of-a-kind cell therapy-based drug for treating advanced melanoma. This marks an important step in the company’s international expansion and could drive increased revenue from markets outside the U.S. Iovance is a biotech company specializing in immune-based cancer therapies. Source: xStation5 Home Depot (HD.US) shares climb over 3% despite slightly below-expectation Q2 results — adjusted EPS was $4.68 (versus $4.72 forecast), and revenues reached $45.28 billion (forecast $45.41 billion). Source: xStation5

