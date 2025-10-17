US100 tries to recover🗽Sell-off hits uranium stocks

Key takeaways US100 edges higher after the U.S. market open

Uranium stocks under pressure following Trump–Putin call

Progyny shares drop over 10%

Niles Investment Management sees no repeat of 2008 scenario

Moody’s says there are no signs of US systemic credit contagion

U.S. indices are posting slight gains on Friday, with regional banks slowly rebounding after recent losses. The US100 index is up 0.1%, holding above the 50-day EMA (orange line). Source: xStation5 Trump’s IVF initiative may have a “nuanced” impact on Progyny shares, stock down 13%. On Thursday, the Trump administration announced an initiative aimed at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. Until now, their use has been limited by high costs and the fact that they are not always covered by health insurance. In response to the news, Progyny — a company specializing in fertility-related healthcare benefits — saw its shares fall 13% on Friday morning, as investors assessed the potential consequences of the announcement.

— a company specializing in fertility-related healthcare benefits — saw its shares fall on Friday morning, as investors assessed the potential consequences of the announcement. According to Bank of America, the president’s actions are potentially positive for Progyny, but “the actual impact may be more nuanced.” Lutz pointed out that the government’s proposal still lacks details, and it remains unclear whether potential cost reductions would translate into higher procedure volumes and greater demand for insurance coverage. As a market leader with broad geographic reach, Progyny appears well positioned to benefit from any increase in accessibility and demand for IVF procedures, Lutz added, maintaining a buy rating on the stock. Source: xStation5 Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC.US) is down more than 10%, with the broader uranium sector also under pressure — from Kazakh miner Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) to Canada’s Cameco (CCJ.US) — suggesting that the driver of the declines extends beyond the U.S. market. In addition to profit-taking following record price gains, the sell-off may also be linked to the renewed contact between Trump and Putin, which could imply the absence of strict sanctions on Russian uranium and processing. That, in turn, could lead to a decline in spot prices. Source: xStation5

