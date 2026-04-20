USA Rare Earth Acquires Key Brazilian Rare Earth Metal Mines ⛏️

USA Rare Earth (USAR.US) has announced the acquisition of the Brazilian company Serra Verde for $2.8 billion, marking a key step toward reducing the dependence of Western supply chains on China. * Serra Verde is a key player in the Brazilian mining market, operating a strategic mine in the state of Goiás. What makes this asset unique is that it is one of the few large-scale mines outside of Asia that exploits rare deposits in the form of ionic clays. These types of deposits are highly valued in the industry because they are relatively easy to mine and have an exceptionally high content of so-called heavy rare earth elements (such as dysprosium and terbium). These are the most expensive and scarce elements on the market, absolutely essential for the production of high-performance magnets resistant to high temperatures. The markets reacted to this news with great enthusiasm, and the U.S. company’s shares surged by more than 10% following the announcement. Investors clearly appreciate this move, seeing in it real potential to break the Asian monopoly on the critical raw materials market. The transaction, planned for the third quarter of 2026, directly addresses the geopolitical need for urgent diversification of strategic resource sources. This decision is part of a broader context of global competition, in which rare earth metals serve as a key bargaining chip. The acquired mine supplies the four most important magnetic elements (neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium), which are absolutely essential for the production of modern electronics, electric vehicles, and advanced military equipment. Stable demand is guaranteed by an already secured 15-year offtake agreement. It covers 100% of the production of these metals and is being implemented with strong involvement from U.S. government entities and private capital. For the U.S., this acquisition by Rare Earth solidifies its position as the undisputed leader in building a secure rare earth metals ecosystem in the West. Growing support from Washington, which is actively seeking to stimulate upstream investments and secure supply, further mitigates operational risk. Given the exponentially growing demand driven by the energy transition, exclusive access to such a large mine outside of Asia gives the company a massive competitive advantage. The double-digit rise in the stock price ultimately confirms that securing independence in strategic supply chains is one of the most sought-after growth catalysts for Wall Street. The company's stock price is rising sharply today, although gains are moderating as the second half of Monday's trading session progresses, and the RSI for the 14-day moving average is nearing 70 points—a level at which downward corrections have occurred in the past. Source: xStation

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