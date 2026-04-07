Wall Street slips as US - Iran ceasefire talks stalls ahead of Trump ultimatum 📉

US index futures are correcting yesterday’s gains, clearly reflected in Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures, which are down more than 0.5% today. Donald Trump reiterated yesterday that the decisive deadline for Iran’s response is 2:00 AM CET, overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. The conflict has entered a phase of open military escalation, with both sides conducting simultaneous strikes. Israel has completed a series of broad attacks on Iranian targets, while Iran continues retaliatory waves, including strikes on infrastructure and assets linked to the US and its allies. If no breakthrough emerges by the evening, the likelihood of de-escalation will diminish significantly, increasing the probability that Trump follows through on threats of large-scale destruction of Iran’s infrastructure. US strikes on Kharg Island—Iran’s main oil export terminal—combined with Tehran’s retaliation against Saudi petrochemical facilities in Jubail indicate that the conflict is expanding into the oil and gas sector, suggesting a negotiation deadlock.

Iran is signaling a shift toward a more aggressive posture. The Revolutionary Guard has declared that “restraint is over” and warned of strikes beyond the region, raising the risk of broader international escalation.

There are growing indications of direct threats to US and allied infrastructure. Iranian statements suggest potential targeting of military bases, energy assets, and even carrier strike groups.

The Gulf region is increasingly affected by the conflict. The UAE has activated air defense systems in response to missile threats, pointing to a widening geographical scope.

Internal logistics in Iran are coming under pressure. Attacks on railway infrastructure and disruptions to train services indicate strain on domestic transport systems and mobility.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the central flashpoint. Maritime incidents and disruption risks are driving oil prices higher and fueling concerns over global energy supply.

Markets are reacting immediately to the escalation. Brent and WTI crude prices are rising, while US equity futures are declining, reflecting a shift toward risk-off sentiment.

Diplomatic channels remain limited and ineffective. Iran has rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal, maintaining hardline conditions, while mediation efforts continue without tangible progress.

Global economies are preparing for potential energy shocks. The EU is convening coordination meetings, while Japan is securing oil supplies, highlighting rising concerns about prolonged disruptions.

Crucially, Iran has responded to the US 15-point plan with its own 10-point proposal, which appears largely unacceptable to Washington. It includes demands such as lifting all sanctions, long-term security guarantees, Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, and a $2 million transit fee per vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian coordination—effectively implying control over the strait. US500 (D1 timeframe)

Source: xStation5

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