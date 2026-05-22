Will Trump’s decision to send another 5,000 US troops to Poland support the Polish stock market?

The Polish stock market received a fresh tailwind, with the W20 futures contract rising around 0.8% today ahead of the cash session open. While equities across most of Europe are trading mixed today, a key factor supporting sentiment in Poland appears to be Donald Trump’s decision to deploy an additional 5,000 US troops to the country. Recently, the US withdrew roughly 5,000 troops from Germany, although it remains unclear whether the announcement concerns those exact units or entirely new deployments. Uncertainty surrounding the scenario persisted for several days after the Pentagon initially paused troop rotation plans involving Poland. Under the new arrangement, Poland would become the second-largest host of US military presence in Europe. Germany currently hosts around 30,000 US troops, compared to roughly 12,000 in Italy and 10,000 in the United Kingdom. For global investors, such a decision may be interpreted as a sign of strong US commitment to Poland’s defense, solid military alliance relations, and an important security guarantee for the country. A further step that could significantly improve sentiment would be the establishment of a permanent US military base in Poland. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has already indicated that he intends to push for such a move during discussions with Donald Trump. Despite the US president’s announcement, details regarding the deployment of the additional 5,000 American troops have not yet been disclosed. W20 (H1 interval) Source: xStation5

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