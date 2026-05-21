Daily summary: Peace agreement draft lifts the market

USA US indices end the day with moderate gains, capped below 1%. The biggest advances are seen in US2000 futures, up about 0.9%.

Negotiations between the US and Iran have picked up in the final hours of the session. Iranian media claim a peace deal is close to being finalized thanks to Pakistan’s involvement. The new agreement is expected to include clauses on halting hostilities on all fronts, refraining from attacks on infrastructure, and reopening the strait under joint supervision (Iran and the US).

SpaceX has released its long-awaited IPO prospectus outline. Markets and analysts are still assessing the implications and the quality of the disclosed data.

Nvidia posted another set of record results, but the valuation reaction remained muted, with the stock down more than 1%.

Walmart is down as much as 7% despite solid results, amid concerns about cost pressure in upcoming quarters.

The Department of Commerce announced subsidies worth $2 billion for companies and start-ups involved in quantum computing. IBM is up nearly 8%, while quantum-computing stocks are rising by double-digit percentages.

Macroeconomic data Building permits came in above expectations, reaching 1.44 million. Jobless claims were close to forecasts: 209k versus an expected 210k. The PMI readings for manufacturing and services highlighted strength in the former, which rose to 55.3. Services, however, fell to 50.9.

Europe European indices ended the session near flat. Futures, however, pointed to improved sentiment following news of a potential peace deal. The leaders are NED25 and SUI20 futures, both up close to 1%.

Macroeconomic data Eurozone PMI data came in below expectations for both manufacturing and services, falling to 51.4 and 46.4, respectively. The UK reading was slightly better, with manufacturing PMI rising to 53.7. UK services PMI also disappointed, dropping sharply from 52.7 to 47.9.

Forex The New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar are weaker following significant negative surprises in Australian macroeconomic data. Both currencies are down about 0.2–0.3% against the major pairs. Commodities Among agricultural commodities, cotton and coffee prices are falling—down 4% and more than 2%, respectively. This follows exceptionally strong US cotton exports. Coffee remains under pressure due to expectations of large harvests in Brazil.

Energy commodities have erased today’s gains and are ending the session about 2% lower. Brent crude is back below $100. Crypto Peace prospects are supporting the crypto market. Gains are visible across most of the market: Bitcoin is up 0.5%, Ethereum is up about 0.7%, and Solana is strengthening by nearly 2%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.