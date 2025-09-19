DE30: Will the short-term bottom hold?
The German benchmark index rallies ahead of US inflation data. D1 chart The DE30 is defending Monday's daily low for the third time this...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
This morning, the gas market was shocked by news from the Norwegian gas processing plant Nyhamna which processes natural gas from the offshore Ormen Lange...
The USDJPY pair bounced off 1998 high around 147.00 as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki again reiterated that the government was ready to take...
European indices set for slightly lower opening US CPI data for September expected to show deceleration DOE reports on oil and gas inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly lower. The S & P 500 and Nasdaq extended losing streak to 6 days yesterday, dropping 0.33%...
European indices finished today's session slightly lower with the German DAX falling 0.39% as poor performance of the banking sector...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in September has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. Minutes are hawkish but...
Cameco (CCJ.US) stock fell 15.0% after the Canadian uranium producer joined forces with power plant operator Brookfield Renewable Partners in order to...
White House is considering a ban on Russian aluminium in response to Kremlin military escalation in Ukraine. This metal was not subject to earlier sanctions...
The EURUSD pair managed to erase most of today's losses following fresh comments from Fed Kashkari. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President said...
WTI oil extends losses into a third day without any clear catalysts. Sell-off accelerated after weak PPI reading amid stronger USD. Earlier OPEC revealed...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods PPI above expectations Intel (INTC.US) plans mass lay-offs Major Wall Street indices...
Fresh US PPI inflation data weighed on market sentiment and now investors' attention shifts toward FOMC Minutes which will be released at 7:00 pm BST....
Producer Prices in the US decreased to8.5%YoY in September from 8.7% in the previous month, still above market expectations of 8.4%. On a...
Pepsico's (PEP.US) results topped analysts' expectations for the third consecutive quarter. Along with the successful results, the company raised...
Wednesday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings mixed sentiment among investors. The reading of the day is the Fed Minutes, which...
OPEC+ surprised with its decision to cut its production target sharply, leading to a potential reversal of the downward trend in the oil market. On the...
GBP is experiencing elevated volatility this morning as media reports boost uncertainty over future of Bank of England bond-buying schemes. GBP saw some...
Oil has been volatile this morning. Polish pipeline operator Pern informed that it has found a leak in the Druzhba oil pipeline that connects Russia and...
European indices set for flat opening FOMC minutes to be released at 7:00 pm BST US PPI inflation data for September, Fed speakers European...
