Growth Stocks: Airbnb
The largest lodging company that does not own a single property, we are talking about Airbnb (ABNB.US) has demonstrated its ability to scale the business...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
A Líbiából történő ellátás visszatérése Az olaj tegnap este óta erősen visszaesett, miután az ország mindkét kormánya arról számolt be, hogy Líbiában ideiglenes jegybankelnököt...
Markets in Europe are opening slightly lower Speeches by Federal Reserve bankers later this day Financial reports from Airbnb and...
In Asia, the market struggles for direction as investors await trade data from China, looking to gain insights into the country's economic recovery....
Financial Markets US stocks struggled to find direction in subdued trading on Monday. US500 is down 0.03% at 4,150 points. The US100 (NASDAQ)...
Shares of major U.S. meat producer Tyson Foods (TSN.US) are losing 15% following the release of a surprise Q1 loss and lower full-year revenue forecasts....
Catalent (CTLT.US), a contract pharmaceutical manufacturer whose clients include giants like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk, has announced...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) shares of the conglomerate managed by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are trading up nearly 1.2% in today's session...
Wall Street trade sideways at the beginning of new week US wholesale inventories hold steady in March Biontech surges after better...
Although wholesaler inventories showed no change from the last reading (a 0.1% m/m increase was forecast), wholesale sales showed a sharp monthly decline...
Amid mixed sentiment on exchanges, cryptocurrencies are losing today. Bitcoin has retreated below $28,000. The Bitcoin network now has nearly 450,000 transactions...
The last few weeks have been relatively calm for the Euro against the US Dollar. The major forex pair continues to trade near this year's highs, but...
Shares of Biontech (BNTX.US), which together with Pfizer (PFE.US) developed revolutionary mRNA vaccines during the pandemic, are gaining 5% as its Q1 report...
Markets gain at the start of the week German manufacturing data surprises on the downside Jungheinrich (JUN3.DE) surprises with better...
The Australian dollar (AUD) is one of the strongest G10 currencies today, which has to do with several factors: A likely budget surplus...
The shares of the oldest operating bank in the world, Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.IT) are gaining nearly 4% in the face of an announcement...
US natural gas prices trade over 4% higher today, bring a combined rebound off the Friday's low to almost 8%. Improved sentiment towards natural gas...
Beginning of a new week on the markets has been calm so far. Worse than expected German industrial production reading for March did not have much impact...
European indices launch new week little changed Sentix index for euro area, US wholesale inventories Earnings from PayPal and Palantir European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today, potentially responding to superb Wall Street session on Friday when all major US indices...
