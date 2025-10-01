AST SpaceMobile Rises Over 12% Following Key Progress

AST SpaceMobile are rising over 12% today as investors respond enthusiastically to the latest updates on the progress of the BlueBird satellite constellation. The main driver of the price increase is the announcement of the completion of the final assembly and successful testing of the BlueBird 6 satellite, which is scheduled to be shipped to India on October 12 — an important milestone in the project timeline. Additionally, BlueBird 7 is in the final stages of preparation and is set to be transported to the launch site in Cape Canaveral later this month, highlighting the company’s pace and effectiveness. The company is steadily executing its ambitious plans, aiming to have between 45 and 60 BlueBird satellites in low Earth orbit by the end of 2026. This will significantly expand AST SpaceMobile’s network coverage and operational capacity, opening new opportunities for delivering global cellular connectivity. Regular satellite launches planned every one to two months over the next two years demonstrate the scale and dynamic pace of the entire project. Investors also reacted positively to Barclays analysts raising the target price of the shares to $60, reflecting growing confidence in AST SpaceMobile’s competitive advantage. The company stands out with its unique technology that enables direct satellite-to-cell phone connectivity, offering a comprehensive range of communication services — from voice calls and text messages to internet access — positioning it favorably against competitors, including Starlink. Although the satellite market is demanding and full of uncertainties, today’s strong price increase reflects rising investor confidence in the company’s ability to achieve its ambitious goals and its potential to break barriers and revolutionize global wireless connectivity. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.