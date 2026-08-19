Dollar weakens by 0.8%

The trade-weighted dollar index has fallen by 0.8% today, reaching its lowest level since May. A similar move is observed on the EURUSD pair (+0.8%), which is approaching 1.17. We last observed such a significant weakening after the July Fed meeting, which led to investors withdrawing a large portion of their bets on interest rate hikes.
What stands behind today's move?
The main catalyst for the move was the US Treasury Department's announcement of plans to double its long-term US bond buyback operations. The program, aimed at supporting liquidity, will come into effect on 9 September and will last at least until 4 November.
Although technically this is not monetary policy easing, as this is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, the effect from the market's perspective is similar. The decision means that more dollars will appear on the market, which naturally leads to the currency's depreciation.
Incidentally, in our opinion, this increases the probability of an interest rate hike by the Fed. Such a move could be treated as a balancing tool. We do not see any significant market reaction in this regard at the moment, as valuations still assign less than 50% probability to a hike in the autumn.
We are observing a significant drop in yields across the entire curve, particularly strong at its long end. We wrote about why this is good news for the stock market in today's US Open:
- For many years, especially in the second decade of the 21st century, bond yields remained at low levels (30-year ones around 3%), not constituting a real alternative to the stock market. This phenomenon even had a specific name, TINA, which stands for “there is no alternative”. Currently, many investors are starting to wonder whether it is worth taking the risk associated with stock market investments if the US government, as the world's safest debtor, offers a certain rate of return of 5.3% for 30 years.
In closing, it should be noted that bond yields still remain close to multi-year highs. In the case of 30-year bonds, the distance from the 19-year high is less than 14 bp.
Broader context
The US Treasury's decision is not the only factor weighing on the dollar. Over the last month, the currency has weakened by over 3%, which was driven by a significant repricing regarding the future path of Federal Reserve interest rates. Investors have withdrawn a significant portion of their bets on hikes, influenced both by unconvincing statements from Chairman Warsh and data from the US economy.
An unexpected drop in the number of new jobs and inflation readings that were in line with expectations or even slightly softer have influenced a shift in the market's baseline scenario. Over 50% of the market now prices in an interest rate hike only in December. The market seems increasingly convinced that the data has bought the committee some time, which will be needed to estimate the impact of the energy shock on the US economy.
What’s next?
Currently, attention is focused on the publication of the minutes, i.e., the record of discussions from the July FOMC meeting, scheduled for 6:00 PM. Investors will be looking for clues as to whether the Fed intends to keep current interest rates unchanged for a longer period.
Another significant test awaits the dollar next week, when the publication of PCE inflation is scheduled (26.08). This is a lagging measure, but historically preferred by the FOMC when making decisions regarding monetary policy. Kevin Warsh, however, spoke skeptically about it, calling the core PCE indicator a “scientific wild guess”.
It is possible that this topic will be discussed during the symposium in Jackson Hole (27-29.08), one of the two most important central banker conferences of the year. After the last Fed meeting, it seems clear that investors will be expecting a bit more clarity from Chairman Warsh at that time.
Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst at XTB
💵EURUSD tests 1.17 due to Bessent
Chart of the Day: USDJPY Falls Ahead of a Key Test for the Yen (20.08.2026)
Economic Calendar: FOMC Minutes Out, PMIs and Japanese Inflation Ahead (20.08.2026)
Morning Wrap: Asian Stocks in the Green, Bitcoin Rallies 8% – Has Risk Appetite Returned? (20.08.2026)
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.