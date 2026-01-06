BREAKING: European PMIs slightly weaker than expected; Spain stands out positively 🔎

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for December: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 57.1; forecast 54.8; previous 55.6; Spain was the clear regional outperformer, with the services PMI rising to a twelve-month high and driving strong composite growth. Input price inflation picked up again, reflecting stronger services-driven cost pressures, while the broader outlook for 2026 remains upbeat. 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for December: HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 51.5; forecast 54.2; previous 55.0;

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: actual 50.3; previous 53.8; Italy’s PMI showed that growth remained marginally positive but lost momentum, with services activity slowing sharply even as new business rose strongly on the back of domestic demand. 08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for December: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 50.0; forecast 50.1; previous 50.4;

HCOB France Services PMI: actual 50.1; forecast 50.2; previous 51.4; France’s composite PMI signaled stagnation, as business activity in services flattened and demand remained broadly unchanged, with weaker export orders adding to the slowdown. Price pressures eased significantly, limiting pricing power and prompting some firms to offer discounts, which, together with weaker sentiment, highlights a fragile domestic environment. 08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for December: HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 52.7; forecast 52.6; previous 53.1;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 51.3; forecast 51.5; previous 52.4; Germany’s PMI indicated continued expansion in the services sector, although the pace of growth slowed and new business rose only moderately. Business confidence deteriorated, and expectations for the year ahead fell to their lowest level since last April, pointing to a more cautious outlook. 09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for December: HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 52.4; forecast 52.6; previous 53.6;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 51.5; forecast 51.9; previous 52.8; The eurozone composite PMI showed that growth slowed to a three-month low as demand for goods and services weakened toward year-end. Overall, the economy remains in modest expansion, but the persistence of services-led inflation helps explain why the ECB is cautious on further rate cuts. 09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for December: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 51.4; forecast 52.1; previous 51.3;

S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 51.4; forecast 52.1; previous 51.2; The UK composite PMI showed only marginal growth in business activity, with expansion weaker than the flash estimate and below the pace seen through much of the second half of the year. Eurozone PMIs pointed to slowing but still positive expansion, with services supporting growth and some uptick in cost pressures, though momentum is cooling in parts of the bloc

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.