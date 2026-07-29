BREAKING: Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged Amid Regional Dissents and Warsh's Pause

In line with economists' expectations, the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, maintaining the federal funds rate target range at 3.50%–3.75%. Fed brief policy statement stayed nearly unchanged in comparison to June. On the other hand, we have 3 dissenters: Hammack, Kashkari and Logan who were in favor of rate hike. Key Highlights from the FOMC Statement Price Stability: The FOMC reaffirmed its commitment to delivering price stability.

Economic Growth: Economic activity continues to expand at a solid pace.

Inflation Outlook: Inflation remains elevated, in part reflecting ongoing economic shocks.

Balance Sheet: The Fed explicitly noted that it is continuing its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system.

Statement Tone: The brief policy statement remained virtually unchanged compared to the June release. Policy Division: Regional Dissents vs. Board Unity While the rate pause was maintained, three policymakers dissented in favor of an immediate rate hike: Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie Logan. All three dissenters are regional Fed presidents whose hawkish stances were largely anticipated following their recent public comments.

Notably, no members of the Board of Governors dissented , demonstrating consensus among Washington-based governors.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh voted with the majority to keep rates on hold. Having talked tough on inflation during his recent congressional testimony, Warsh’s choice not to join the hawkish trio risks slightly denting his inflation-fighting credentials among market hawks. Market Reaction & Pricing Rate Path Adjustments: Money markets trimmed expectations for rate cuts through the end of the year, now pricing in roughly 36 bps of easing (down from 44 bps prior to the decision). However, two 25 bps rate hikes remain fully priced in by mid-next year—signaling that hike pricing is being delayed rather than eradicated .

Treasury Yields: Long-term yields reacted moderately, with 10-year Treasury yields up roughly 1 bps on the session.

Currencies: Relief across FX markets pushed EUR/USD back above 1.14 and its 25-month moving average.

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