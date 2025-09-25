Chart of the day: EURCHF (25.09.2025)

SNB keeps interest rate at 0%

The SNB remains ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market if needed; no plans to reinstate a minimum exchange rate.

Inflationary pressure is essentially unchanged compared to Q2; the conditional forecast remains within the 0–2% price stability range.

US tariffs are the main downside risk, weighing on Swiss exports/investments — especially machinery and watchmaking.

No forward guidance; decisions are made quarterly. The threshold for negative rates is high, but rates could go below zero if medium-term inflation were to leave the target band. The Swiss National Bank left its policy rate unchanged at 0%, marking a pause after a series of cuts since March 2024. Sight deposits will continue to be remunerated at 0% up to set thresholds, with amounts above that subject to a 0.25 percentage point discount. Policymakers emphasized readiness to act in FX markets if needed but ruled out a return to a minimum exchange rate, noting today’s context differs from 2011. On prices, the SNB assessed that inflationary pressures are broadly unchanged from the previous quarter. Headline inflation rose from -0.1% in May to 0.2% in August, driven mainly by tourism and imported goods. The conditional inflation path — assuming the policy rate stays at 0% throughout the horizon — remains within the 0–2% stability band, averaging 0.2% in 2025, 0.5% in 2026, and 0.7% in 2027. Accordingly, policy remains accommodative but consistent with price stability. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The Bank still expects Swiss GDP growth of 1–1.5% in 2025, just under 1% in 2026, and further increases in unemployment. Export-oriented sectors such as machinery and watchmaking are most affected by tariffs, while services appear more resilient for now. Press conference President Martin Schlegel stressed the high bar for returning to negative rates: the SNB would only consider policy rates below zero if medium-term inflation moved outside the price stability band. He reiterated the lack of forward guidance — policy is set quarterly — and noted that the SNB is “not constrained” in its ability to intervene in FX markets whenever deemed appropriate. EURCHF was essentially unchanged after the decision, which was largely priced in. The pair showed somewhat higher volatility than usual, though not significantly above the average for such events.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.