Chart of the day: Silver rebound faces BCOM selling pressure🚨

Silver is up more than 1.5% today, with the spot market still looking tight. It is worth noting, however, that this is not the only catalyst that can shape the next leg of the trend. Silver borrowing rates currently stand at 7.3%, but they were multiple times higher in the autumn, and have eased slightly in recent weeks. Given supportive fundamentals such as a structural deficit, solid industrial demand (boosted by data centers and the broader technology expansion), the ongoing rally in gold, and geopolitical tensions (Ukraine, Iran), it is not out of the question that silver could move toward the upper boundary of its rising channel, around USD 82 per ounce.

On the other hand, a key near-term risk is a potential rebalancing by commodity funds tracking broad benchmarks such as the Bloomberg Commodity Index. Following the recent rally, these funds reportedly reduced silver’s allocation within their buying mix from roughly 9% to below 3.5%, and possibly as low as 1.5% under more aggressive estimates. The rebalancing window runs from January 8 to January 14 and could translate into selling of approximately USD 4 billion to as much as USD 7 billion, potentially lifting volatility by several to even more than ten percent. Beyond the rebalancing factor, the U.S. dollar remains an additional headwind. The dollar has been performing well recently, while the data suggest the Fed may remain cautious about cutting rates in the first half of 2026. That said, this is partly offset by “dovish” forces coming from the U.S. administration and Donald Trump, including the proposed USD 200 billion MBS purchase and the recently floated USD 1.5 trillion Pentagon budget. It would be difficult for the U.S. to finance an additional “above-normal” USD 500 billion without widening the deficit. Silver (H1, D1) Silver continues to climb, breaking above both the EMA200 and EMA50 (red and orange lines). A potential move toward the upper boundary of the price channel implies upside of roughly 5% from current levels. At the same time, the broader market picture suggests profit-taking pressure may gradually build after such a powerful rally. Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.