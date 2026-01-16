Chart of the day: USD/JPY under pressure from BoJ and Japanese policy (January 16, 2026)

The USD/JPY pair is currently trading around 158.111 yen per dollar. The market is under volatility pressure, driven mainly by expectations regarding the Bank of Japan's policy, the risk of potential currency intervention, and political uncertainty in Japan. Source: xStation5 What is shaping the USD/JPY rate today? 1. Bank of Japan Policy (BoJ) The market is reacting to expectations of future interest rate hikes in Japan. Recent signals indicate that the BoJ could accelerate the pace of rate increases as early as April, supporting yen strength, as higher rates make the currency more attractive to investors and reduce downward pressure on USD/JPY. 2. Risk of Currency Intervention The Japanese Finance Minister emphasized that all options are being considered, including a potential joint intervention with the United States to curb excessive yen weakness. The mere prospect of currency intervention triggers an immediate market reaction, as investors hedge positions and the yen gains in value in the short term. 3. Sanae Takaichi's Policy The Prime Minister plans to dissolve the parliament after January 23 and hold early elections to push through an expansionary fiscal policy. This move may weaken the yen in the long term while simultaneously increasing market uncertainty.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.