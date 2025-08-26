Commodity wrap - Oil, Silver, Coffee, Wheat (26.08.2025)

Oil Crude oil has rebounded significantly in recent days amid renewed doubts about the possibility of any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Simultaneously, it seems unlikely that the United States will impose additional restrictions on Russian oil exports in the current climate.

The only new action from the US has been to levy an additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil. However, this is seen as a purely political decision aimed at coercing India into compliance with new tariff regiment. If India were to pivot to buying oil elsewhere, it would suddenly introduce significant new demand into the open market.

Oil prices have also reacted positively to increased expectations for US interest rate cuts, which could, in theory, stimulate product demand and lead to higher oil consumption.

There is growing speculation that the US may be approaching a local peak in production. New projects are at the break-even point with current oil prices. It is now widely noted that well productivity is clearly declining while costs are rising.

According to the EIA, the current oversupply, triggered in part by the OPEC+ decision to restore production more quickly, is expected to cause a stronger price decline in the near term. The EIA indicates that inventory growth in the coming quarters could be as high as 2 million barrels per day.

Crude oil inventories have recently declined, but their movements are in line with seasonal trends. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Seasonality suggests consolidation in the coming days, but a rebound is expected afterwards, with a seasonal peak around the end of October. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Crude oil has been recovering in recent days, and today could potentially be the first down session after four consecutive days of strong gains. Source: xStation5 Silver Silver prices are just about 1.5% away from recent local peaks, which are the highest since 2011.

Precious metals prices remain elevated amid growing expectations for interest rate cuts. Additionally, uncertainty factors related to the lack of a peace outlook in Ukraine and tariff risks are contributing to the sentiment.

ETFs continue to acquire silver, pushing the value of silver held in these funds to historical highs, exceeding $30 billion.

The gold-to-silver price ratio continues its decline. If the bull market in precious metals continues, the ratio could drop to its 10-year average of 82. At a gold price of $3,350 (the midpoint of the consolidation since April), this would imply a silver price of $40.85 per ounce. The gold-to-silver price ratio has fallen significantly recently. A drop in the ratio to 82, with the current gold price of $3,350, would mean the silver price should clearly exceed the $40 per ounce level. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Silver is not overvalued in the short term, based on its deviation from the 100-session moving average. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

The value of silver held in ETFs exceeds $30 billion. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Coffee After breaching the 380 cents per pound level, coffee prices began a correction from a significant resistance point. The decline is continuing during Tuesday's session.

US importers are canceling coffee shipments from Brazil, forcing them to seek supply in other markets.

Coffee inventories remain at very low levels. The amount of coffee awaiting certification is also low.

Coffee prices have also been influenced by concerns about the weather in Brazil, which could lead to a drop in production for the next season.

This season's harvest in Brazil is practically complete, with most preliminary data suggesting a smaller yield than last season. The price of coffee has increased sharply, in line with its 5-year average. It is worth noting, however, that the 5-year average now suggests a decline, while long-term averages point to consolidation before a strong rebound at the end of the year. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Inventories remain low. A further decline in inventories could suggest that the recent price increase may continue. However, if inventories rise, it would indicate that the supply situation is not as dire. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

The coffee price has pulled back from the downward trend line drawn from the peaks in February and April. Source: xStation5 Wheat After its contract rollover, the price of wheat remains in a sideways trend, indicating no clear prospects for major fundamental changes.

The most recent WASDE report suggested a growing oversupply in the wheat market. Additionally, wheat has been under downward pressure due to the possibility of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The wheat price is just under two standard deviations away from its one-year average. After the September contract expires, the price will still jump by about 30 cents per bushel. Nonetheless, wheat could be considered oversold in the short term.

The quality of US wheat remains relatively high. The winter wheat harvest is virtually complete, while the spring wheat harvest is about halfway finished, which is in line with the average. Wheat is behaving roughly in line with its 5-year average, which could potentially suggest a small rebound in the near term. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Positioning on wheat is once again trending toward an extremely low level. However, it is worth noting that long positions are also recovering, which may suggest potential for a trend change in the near future. Nevertheless, prices around 500 cents per bushel are considered attractive for a rebound. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

