Daily summary: Dollar dominates FX trading as odds of US intervention in Iran rise (13.01.2026)

US indices are finishing the session mostly lower amidst growing geopolitical uncertainty and hawkish comments from the St. Louis Fed President (US500: -0.3%; US100: -0.25%, US30: -0.65%). The financial sector and software/IT services companies are under the most pressure. The only gainer is the small-cap index (US2000: +0.4%), which benefited the most from lower-than-expected core inflation.

USA Today reported, citing a White House official, that an "operation in Greenland could take place within weeks or months." According to the report, Trump's main proposal would be the purchase of the mineral-rich island, though other diplomatic solutions are reportedly also on the table.

In a social media post, Trump encouraged Iranians to continue protesting, adding that "help is on the way." The US President also suggested that US allies should leave Iran. According to an Axios report, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, reportedly met with the exiled son of the last Shah of Iran, Prince Reza Pahlavi.

JPMorgan Chase shares are losing 3.6% following the release of Q4 2025 results. The bank reported a Q4 profit decline to $13 billion (-7% y/y; $4.63 per share) due to a $2.2 billion reserve related to the Apple Card acquisition. Excluding the charge, profit would have risen from $14 billion to $14.7 billion ($5.23 per share), driven mainly by trading sector results. Investment banking results came in below expectations.

US CPI inflation data for December was largely in line with market expectations. MoM CPI inflation came in at 0.3%, while MoM core inflation was lower than forecast at 0.2%, signaling a slight deceleration in price pressure. On an annual basis, CPI held steady at 2.7%, while core inflation fell from 2.7% to 2.6%.

Fed St. Louis President Alberto Musalem supported pause in the interest rate cuts, deeming current policy rate as neutral. Central banker underlined higher-than-anticipated persistance in inflation, as well as solid labour market data and potential acceleration of the US economy in the 2026.

European index futures are trading mainly in the red. The ITA40 index recorded the largest losses (-0.6%), while Spanish stocks resisted the pessimism (SPA35: +0.3%). DE40 and FRA40 are down approx. 0.2%.

The Dollar is dominating the FX session (USDIDX: +0.2%), supported by geopolitical uncertainty and hawkish comments from Musalem. The weakest G10 currency is the Yen, weighed down by reports that Japan's Prime Minister is considering dissolving parliament (USDJPY: +0.6%). EURUSD is losing 0.15% to 1.165.

Precious metals continue to gain due to geopolitical tensions. Silver outperformed the group, gaining as much as 2.1% to $87.50. Gold is trading flat at $4,600.

Brent and WTI crude continue their rebound, adding 2.1% and 2.4% respectively. The NATGAS contract is also in the green (+1.35%).

Broad optimism prevails in cryptocurrencies today. Bitcoin is adding 2.7% to $93,680, while Ethereum is up 3.6% to $3,207.

