Daily summary: Equities rally as markets await Trump-Xi talks; precious metals decline on risk-on (27.10.2025)

Key takeaways US stock indices rally on China-US trade truce hopes.

AUD is the strongest G10 today, thanks to spike in risk appetite and hawkish RBA.

Gold and silver continue sliding down.

Wall Street is heading toward the end of the session in the green, driven by rising risk appetite and hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. The largest gains are seen on the Nasdaq (+1.7%), supported by euphoria in tech stocks, followed by the S&P 500 (+1%), DJIA (+0.5%), and Russell 2000 (+0.25%).

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi regarding the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea. The call took place after weekend trade negotiations in Malaysia concerning tensions over rare earths and U.S. port fees on Chinese ships.

Qualcomm (QCOM.US) shares gained up to 20% (currently: +12%) in reaction to the announcement of new AI200 and AI250 processor lines dedicated to AI training. Customers can use either individual chips or entire server configurations, putting Qualcomm in direct competition with data center leaders Nvidia and AMD.

Optimism was also present during the European session. EU50 added 0.74% today, driven mainly by gains on the Madrid exchange (SPA35: +1%) and Milan (ITA40: +1.2%). Germany’s DAX (DE40: +0.4%), France’s CAC40 (+0.3%), and the UK FTSE 100 (UK100: +0.2%) also closed in the green.

On the FX market, the dollar index trades flat, though significant gains are seen in emerging market currencies (USDBRL: -0.4%, USDCNH: -0.15%, USDPLN: -0.3%). Among G10 currencies, the strongest today is the Australian dollar (AUDUSD: +0.3%, EURAUD: -0.25%), linked to Chinese economic sentiment. EURUSD trades slightly up at 1.165.

AUD is also supported by hawkish comments from RBA Governor M. Bullock, who stated that the recent rise in unemployment according to Australia’s monthly data did not significantly exceed forecasts.

Rising risk appetite continues to push down precious metals. Gold loses another 1.8% to $4,009 per ounce, briefly falling below the psychological $4,000 level during today’s session; silver drops 3% to $46.96 per ounce.

Brent and WTI crude fall 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively, under pressure from the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel is expected to increase production by another 137,000 barrels per day. Oil declines could also result from favorable U.S.-China-India trade deal conditions.

On the cryptocurrency market, optimism dominates. Bitcoin extends gains by another 0.6% to $115,500, Ethereum rises 1.15% to $4,217, with Solana (+0.6%), Ripple (+1.1%), and Polygon (+0.25%) also up. Declines are mainly seen in smaller tokens.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.