Daily summary: Indices flat as shutdown persists, dollar rebounds, Bitcoin around 120K (02.10.2025)

The U.S. government remains shut down for the second day, and the deepening stalemate is keeping investors from buying into the stock market. Today’s cash session ends virtually unchanged. Indexes show minor moves of +/-0.05%, with the exception of the US100, which gained 0.30%.

The Trump administration froze $26 billion allocated to Democrat-leaning states (including transportation projects in New York and green investments) and also signaled the possibility of federal layoffs. Capitol Hill remains paralyzed after failed Senate votes. Democrats accuse the White House of using the shutdown as a pressure tool, while Republicans claim Democrats are blocking routine funding. Trump described the moment as an opportunity for cuts in “Democratic agencies,” suggesting the prospect of a prolonged confrontation.

Because of the shutdown, this week’s jobless claims were not released. Layoffs in the U.S. economy totaled 54,064 in September compared with 85,979 previously (a drop of more than 25%) but remain high. The market did not expect tomorrow’s NFP labor report to be published, which led investors to pay more attention to today’s Challenger report. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics just confirmed its readiness to release NFP data on schedule.

European equities mostly closed in the green (EU50: +0.8%), led by Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC40 (DE40, FRA40: +0.9%). Weaker performance was seen in Milan (ITA40: -0.1%), London (UK100: -0.35%), and Madrid (SPA35: -0.5%).

The dollar index snaps a four-day losing streak, rebounding 0.15% despite early-session weakness. The weakest G10 currencies are the Nordic ones (USDNOK: +0.8%, USDSEK: +0.45%), pressured by falling oil prices. AUDUSD lost 0.3% on weakness in Australia’s export commodities (iron ore, coal). EURUSD slipped 0.1% to 1.1712.

Eurozone unemployment came in at 6.3%, above expectations of 6.2% and the previous 6.2%.

Brent and WTI crude declined for the fourth consecutive day, extending losses by another 1.9%. Natural gas gained after a smaller-than-expected inventory build (53 BCF vs 64 BCF consensus), though gains were quickly trimmed to +0.5%.

Bitcoin is testing resistance around $120,000 today. At the time of publication, the digital currency is up 1.00% to $119,700, though the daily high has already reached $120,300, marking a 1.50% increase. Ethereum is also having a strong day, rising 2.25% to $4,447, while the market cap of other altcoins is up 1.70% to $1.13 trillion.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.