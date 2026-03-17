Daily Summary: Markets Climb on Hopes for a Swift End to the Conflict

Another day of tensions in the Persian Gulf, and the prospect of ending the conflict still remains distant.

According to Donald Trump, the U.S. operation is an example of effective planning and rapid achievement of objectives. In recent statements, he emphasized that both military and strategic targets in Iran have largely been neutralized.

At the same time, Donald Trump notes that the operation is ahead of schedule, although it may still last at least several more weeks.

In recent days, reports have emerged about behind-the-scenes negotiations, which are quickly denied, yet markets interpret them as a light at the end of the tunnel, signaling a relatively quick end to the conflict and assuming that the worst is already behind them.

Brent crude remains above 100 USD per barrel, influenced by geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the further course of the conflict.

Moderate optimism is visible on Wall Street as investors anticipate a relatively swift resolution to the conflict, lifting major indices. S&P 500 is up around 0.4%, Nasdaq Composite gains nearly 0.5%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rises by about 0.2%.

Positive sentiment has also extended to European markets , where major indices closed the day solidly higher. FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, CAC 40 gained 0.5%, DAX increased by nearly 0.7%, and IBEX 35 finished the session up 0.9%.

On the forex market , the dollar is weakening against major global currencies, reflecting investors’ growing confidence in a relatively quick resolution of the conflict.

In the precious metals market , sentiment is mixed. Gold, after recent declines, holds around 5000 USD per ounce, while silver has fallen more than 1.5% and is below 80 USD.

Industrial metals are mostly declining, with nickel and copper losing more than 1%.

In the cryptocurrency market , sentiment is shifting after recent gains. Bitcoin is slightly down, hovering around 75,000 USD, while Ethereum falls about 0.8%, trading below 2,350 USD.

In the corporate sector , Nvidia raised its financial forecast during the recent GTC conference, announcing plans to surpass a total of 1 trillion USD in revenue by the end of 2027.

Nvidia’s ambitious targets align with broader industry trends, as recent statements from SK Hynix management indicate that memory shortages could persist until 2030.

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