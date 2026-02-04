Daily summary: Nasdaq hits nearly two-month low, USD gains momentum, crypto deep in red (04.02.2026)

After a mixed start, Wall Street returned to a sharp correction led by the tech sector. Futures on all major U.S. indices are in the red, with Nasdaq (US100: -2.3%) and Russell 2000 (US2000: -1.9%) suffering the most. S&P 500 (US500: -1%) shows milder losses, while the value-heavy Dow Jones (US30: -0.1%) holds up best.

The tech selloff was triggered by AMD’s (-16%) disappointing Q1 revenue forecast, which fell short of sky-high market expectations despite a strong Q4 report. AMD posted $10.27B in Q4 revenue, above consensus, but projected roughly $9.8B for Q1—technically above estimates, yet underwhelming for an AI-driven growth story.

Alphabet is down 2.7% prior to today’s earnings call.

Private ADP data showed U.S. employment rose only 22k in January versus forecasts of 45k, with December revised down to 37k. Gains were driven by education and healthcare, otherwise the report would have been negative.

Donald Trump held a “long call” with Xi Jinping on trade, Ukraine, and tensions around Iran and Taiwan. He confirmed his April Beijing visit and Chinese soybean purchases. The call follows Xi’s conversation with Putin, highlighting growing geopolitical coordination and the fragile trade truce.

European indices largely held up: Switzerland (SUI20: +0.95%), UK (UK100: +0.9%), France (FRA40: +0.85%), Poland (W20: +0.7%), and Spain (SPA35: +0.6%) are green. Germany (DE40: -0.7%) and the Netherlands (NED25: -0.6%) lag.

The dollar strengthens across G10 and major EM currencies (USDIDX: +0.3%), while Antipodean currencies lag (AUDUSD: -0.5%, NZDUSD: -0.8%). EURUSD falls 0.1% to 1.18.

Gold drops 0.5% to $4,920, silver rises 0.5% to $86. Brent and WTI crude extend gains (~1.5%), NATGAS up 2% for a second day.

Crypto selling intensifies: Bitcoin -2.3% to $74,000, Ethereum -3.2% to $2,164.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.