Daily summary: Oracle drags indexes lower, gold tests $4,000 💰

Key takeaways Oracle Drags Indices: Poor Oracle margins in the AI business (14%) triggered a US100 sell-off .

Poor margins in the AI business (14%) triggered a . Gold and Dollar: Gold tests $4,000/oz , while the Dollar strengthens despite the US government shutdown.

tests , while the strengthens despite the US government shutdown. Central Bank Watch: Fed officials signal two rate cuts ahead, and the RBNZ (New Zealand) prepares for a 25 bps cut.

U.S. indexes ended the day lower, with selling pressure triggered by a concerning report from The Information highlighting margin risks in the AI business.

At the time of writing, the US500 was down 0.50% to 6,750 points , the US100 fell 0.60% to 25,000 points , and the small-cap index dropped 1.15% to 2,472 points .

Oracle plunged 5.6% following the report, which suggested the company generated only a 14% gross margin on $900 million in revenue from renting Nvidia servers last quarter — well below its typical margin. According to The Information, Oracle may have posted losses of up to $100 million on some Nvidia Blackwell chip leasing contracts .

On the macro front, several Fed officials spoke throughout the day.

Stephen Miran said economic uncertainty has eased and growth may improve. The Fed official supports two rate cuts by year-end .

Neel Kashkari commented that it is too early to assess the full impact of tariffs on inflation but noted recent data show stagflation-like symptoms . He also supports two additional 25 bp cuts this year.

Raphael Bostic focused on the impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market , noting that AI often supports workers but can also replace them when profitable. For now, Bostic does not see major risks from AI adoption.

Mary C. Daly described AI as potentially transformational and productivity-enhancing , adding that there is no evidence of mass job losses .

Meanwhile, the New York Fed released its latest inflation expectations survey , showing that in September , short-term (1-year) expectations rose to 3.4% and long-term (5-year) to 3.0% , while medium-term (3-year) expectations remained stable at 3.0% .

The U.S. dollar is the strongest G10 currency today despite lingering uncertainty around the ongoing U.S. government shutdown . Markets await the release of the FOMC minutes tomorrow , which may shed more light on the central bank’s outlook ahead of the October decision .

Gold gained 0.55% to $3,983 per ounce , coming very close to testing the $4,000 level. Intraday prices briefly touched $3,990 .

Oil returned to losses after a strong start to the week, following disappointment over OPEC+’s smaller-than-expected production increase for November. While production is being raised, the move increases the risk of oversupply in the coming months. WTI crude is testing $65 per barrel , down nearly 0.4% .

The cryptocurrency market is also seeing its first deeper correction since late September. Bitcoin fell 2.66% to $121,404 , Ethereum dropped 4.15% to $4,495 , and the total altcoin market cap declined 1.17% to $1.17 trillion .

During the upcoming Asian session, the RBNZ will announce its rate decision. Consensus points to a 25 bp cut, though markets see a chance of a larger move and expect a dovish tone. The NZD remains the third-weakest G10 currency this year, behind the CAD and USD.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.