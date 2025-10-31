Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent summarized today the agreement reached with Beijing. In his comments to the Financial Times, he said: "The United States and China will sign the deal in the coming week and are confident it will hold (...). An agreement has been reached that — ceteris paribus — we have achieved an equilibrium within which both sides can operate over the next 12 months." The U.S. and Chinese leaders have reached a state of balance, but Bessent warned that China would no longer be able to use critical minerals as a tool of coercion. He added that China made a serious mistake by taking action on rare earths .

. Under the one-year deal, China agreed to postpone the implementation of its rare earth regulations and to purchase large quantities of U.S. soybeans .

and to . Bessent also noted that all issues related to permissions have been resolved , and that the transaction should be finalized very soon .

, and that the . As part of the agreement, China will allow American investors to take control of TikTok’s U.S. operations. The 'Trade Deal' Is (As For Now) Done The meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping lasted 1 hour and 40 minutes — shorter than the planned 3–4 hours — as Xi was in a hurry to attend the APEC summit. Trump announced a potential visit to China in April 2026 and rated the talks a “12 out of 10.” The question is: what do we really know? China agreed to postpone for one year the export restrictions on rare earths announced on October 9 , and Trump expects the truce to be renewed annually. However, previous Chinese export controls from April — covering samarium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium — remain in effect.

the announced on , and Trump expects the truce to be renewed annually. However, from April — covering — remain in effect. Beijing will resume imports of U.S. soybeans , and both sides agreed to suspend reciprocal port fees . China will also start purchasing U.S. energy , including potentially LNG from Alaska’s $44 billion reserves . In turn, the U.S. signaled readiness to increase oil and gas exports .

, and both sides agreed to . China will also , including potentially . In turn, the . In exchange for China’s concessions and its pledge to combat opioid trafficking , Trump reduced tariffs related to fentanyl from 20% to 10% , bringing the overall tariff rate on China down from 57% to 47% — still higher than those applied to India and Brazil . Washington will also delay by one year the expansion of its trade restriction list for Chinese companies .

, , bringing the — still higher than those applied to . Washington will also the . Both sides avoided sensitive issues such as Taiwan and Russian oil , focusing instead on the war in Ukraine — agreeing that further escalation would harm both sides and that de-escalation is the goal , especially given the limited time available.

such as and , focusing instead on the — agreeing that further escalation would harm both sides and that , especially given the limited time available. This thaw marks an early stage in a long-term rivalry . Interestingly, the RAND Corporation recently concluded that “victory over China is no longer possible” and that the U.S. should seek peaceful coexistence .

. Interestingly, the recently concluded that “victory over China is no longer possible” and that the . If either side begins to feel stronger, tensions could resurface. For now, markets have likely gained 10–12 months of calm, though renewed escalation cannot be ruled out. The U.S. also emphasized that Blackwell AI technology remains off-limits to China. As we can see, the trade deal with China hasn’t acted as a short-term catalyst for the S&P 500. It had been largely priced in over the past few weeks, and the framework of the agreement itself came as no surprise to Wall Street. The US500 futures contract is on track to close its third consecutive session in decline. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.