Daily summary: The beginning of the end of disinflation?

The U.S. market is ending the week with a moderate decline in the major indices. Despite a series of positive company-specific headlines, investor concerns about the technology sector persist. Valuations are also being pressured by a second consecutive “hot” inflation reading. The biggest losses are seen in the Russell 2000, down more than 1.5%. This reinforces the market’s concerns about the pace of further rate cuts by the Fed. Block, the American fintech, jumped more than 15% after releasing its results and announcing a 40% reduction in headcount. Netflix is up more than 10% after the company announced it has abandoned plans to acquire Warner Bros. Dell, the computer manufacturer, reported results showing strong demand for servers and early successes in its AI initiatives. The stock is up more than 20%. In the U.S., producer inflation data were released. PPI inflation rose 3.6% year over year, and the monthly reading accelerated to 0.8%. This is already the second reading, after last week’s PCE, that also showed inflation running above expectations.

Sentiment in European markets was mixed. Although Europe’s main index, the STOXX 600, closed slightly higher, marking the longest streak of gains since 2012, declines dominated across other indices. In the insurance and banking sectors, concerns are emerging about liquidity and potential losses linked, among other things, to the collapse of the UK’s Market Financial Solutions. Consumer inflation in Spain came in above expectations at 2.5% year over year.

In FX markets, the most notable move is a clear weakening of the Swiss franc, following today’s economic data, including a disappointing GDP print.

In agricultural commodities, wheat and cocoa stand out. Wheat is up more than 4% on short covering and weather concerns. Cocoa continues to fall due to persistent oversupply.

Oil is up more than 2%, reflecting rising tensions in the Middle East.

Among precious metals, silver is the day’s top performer, up more than 5% and returning to the $92–93 level. Smaller gains are also visible in platinum and gold.

The crypto market is ending the week in a negative mood. Bitcoin is down nearly 3%, finishing around $65k. Ethereum is doing even worse, falling more than 5% to around $1,900. Solana is also down more than 5%, holding near $81.

