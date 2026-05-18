Daily Summary: Wall Street Under Pressure Ahead of Nvidia Earnings and Gulf Tensions

Wall Street saw a mixed session, with major U.S. indices showing a divergent picture. The Dow Jones held slightly above breakeven, the S&P 500 fell around 0.3%, while the Nasdaq dropped more than 0.7%.

Pressure on U.S. equities was mainly driven by weakness in the technology sector, which remains under the influence of expectations ahead of Nvidia’s highly anticipated quarterly earnings report due Wednesday after the close. The results are seen as crucial for sustaining the current AI-driven market narrative.

Nevertheless, the ongoing earnings season can be considered record-breaking. As it approaches its final phase, the vast majority of companies that have reported results have significantly exceeded market expectations.

Donald Trump stated that he expects a peace agreement with Iran to be reached soon , while at the same time emphasizing that he is not open to any concessions to Tehran.

The Trump administration maintains a hardline stance, warning Iran over further escalation while signaling that “key decisions” could be made in the near term, increasing market uncertainty and the risk of further military developments.

According to U.S. officials, Iran’s latest nuclear proposal has been deemed insufficient and not a meaningful step toward a deal, limiting progress in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Tehran argues that U.S. demands remain excessive, deepening the diplomatic stalemate and raising the risk of escalation if talks fail to produce a breakthrough.

Rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over peace negotiations and potential frameworks have pushed oil prices higher, with Brent crude breaking above $110 per barrel again.

Natural gas futures (Henry Hub) are also moving higher, with prices surpassing the $3 mark.

European trading, in contrast, took a more positive tone, with green dominating the major indices. The UK’s FTSE 100 rose over 1.2%, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.4%, Germany’s DAX advanced 1.2%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 climbed more than 0.7%.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated he has no intention of stepping down and confirmed he will contest the upcoming elections.

Precious metals saw a mild correction, with gold hovering around $4,550 per ounce and silver trading near $77.5 per ounce.

Crypto markets remained under clear pressure, with major digital assets posting solid losses. Bitcoin fell more than 1.8% below $77,000, while Ethereum dropped over 3.5% to test the $2,100 level.

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