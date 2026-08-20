Economic Calendar: FOMC Minutes Out, PMIs and Japanese Inflation Ahead (20.08.2026)

Yesterday was marked by the publication of the FOMC Minutes – a transcript from the last meeting of the committee. What did these show? And what does market await now? 🌏 Key macroeconomic publications Wednesday USA Yesterday, the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting were released, providing a transcript of the debate. What did we learn? “Many” policy makers concluded that further tightening of monetary policy would highly likely be necessary if inflation does not subside.

The Committee remained deeply divided regarding the assessment of these inflationary prospects. Although the “majority” of participants anticipate a gradual decline in inflation later this year, “many” fear it could remain persistently elevated.

It was noted that core inflationary indicators remain worryingly high, and inflation expectations have reached levels exceeding those seen before the outbreak of the war in Iran.

Deciders who advocated for maintaining interest rates at an unchanged level in July argued primarily that a pause could allow for a more accurate diagnosis of the situation. Since that meeting, weaker labour market data and slightly softer inflation readings have been published, significantly strengthening their position.

Those voting for a rate hike assessed that such a move would most likely limit the need for deeper and potentially more costly tightening (from an economic perspective) at a later stage. Thursday Poland Wage growth accelerated in July to 6.8% (against a consensus of 6.2%). Producer price inflation (2.8%) and industrial production (5.1%) also exceeded expectations. The data suggest a higher probability than previously thought of second-round effects occurring, namely the translation of supply-shock-driven inflation into demand-driven factors. It is currently difficult to consider a scenario where the interest rate cut proposal announced by Governor Glapiński at the last MPC meeting finds broader support within the Council. However, immediate interest rate hikes also remain unlikely. Japan The current account recorded an unexpectedly high deficit (exceeding 69 billion JPY in July), primarily due to higher oil prices and a large outflow of dividends abroad. Australia The consumer inflation expectations survey, published by the Melbourne Institute, showed a reversal of the positive trend seen in previous months. In August, consumer inflation expectations rose to 4.9% on an annual basis. Labour market data, meanwhile, proved to be a major negative surprise for the markets. The unemployment rate rose to 4.5% (consensus 4.4%), while the change in employment was -15.8 thousand jobs (consensus +11.7 thousand). This represents a clear slowdown compared to a very strong June, when over 80 thousand jobs were added. 📆 Economic calendar Thursday USA: Weekly Jobless Claims Time: 1:30 PM Previous: 209k Consensus: 210k

Friday New Zealand: Trade Balance (July) Time: 11:45 PM Previous: 23m Consensus: -175m

Japan: CPI Inflation (July) Time: 12:30 AM Previous: 1.6% Consensus: 1.8%

Japan: PMI Index (August) Time: 1:30 AM Poprzedni: 52,7

UK: Retail Sales (July) Time: 7:00 AM Poprzedni: 4,2%

France: PMI Index (August) Time: 8:15 AM Poprzedni: 49,4

Germany: PMI Index (August) Time: 8:30 AM Poprzedni: 51,3

Eurozone: PMI Index (August) Time: 9:00 AM Poprzedni: 52

🗂️ Corporate earnings releases Walmart Inc ($WMT.US) – before market open (BMO)

Kandi Technologies Group ($KNDI.US) – before market open (BMO)

Canaan Inc - ADR ($CAN.US) – before market open (BMO)

Bioline Rx Ltd - ADR ($BLRX.US) – before market open (BMO)

Deere & Co. ($DE.US) – before market open (BMO)

Newegg Commerce Inc ($NEGG.US) – before market open (BMO) 3 markets to watch OIL: Axios, citing US officials, reported that the US military has been quietly maintaining a secure shipping corridor through the southern channel of the Strait of Hormuz, just off the coast of Oman, for several weeks. However, oil prices remain close to local highs.

EURUSD: Yesterday's movement was one of the strongest this year. The dollar lost 0.9% against the euro, primarily influenced by communications from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Tomorrow brings another test in the form of August PMI indicators.

USDJPY: The pair has moved significantly away from the critical barrier at 160. Tomorrow's release of inflation data may indicate the further direction.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.