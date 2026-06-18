Economic Calendar - Hawkish Fed Pause and Pivotal SNB and BoE Decisions (18.06.2026)

The Wednesday session on the financial markets was dominated by the US Federal Reserve's decision. The FOMC decided to leave interest rates unchanged in the 3.50%–3.75% range. However, the updated dot plot turned out to be hawkish, suggesting a rate hike in 2026. At the same time, only half of the Fed members see rate cuts, and Powell himself tried to downplay the significance of the dot plot tool, announcing upcoming changes to forecasts. Ultimately, this triggered a sharp rise in US Treasury yields and pushed the Dollar Index (DXY) back above the 100-point mark. On the geopolitical front, investors are closely monitoring the signing of a US government memorandum regarding Middle East relations, which is stabilizing sentiment; however, US equity markets closed lower in reaction to the Fed's hawkish tone. Today's session will bring immense volatility to the currency market, with the spotlight on interest rate decisions by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Bank of England (BoE), which will directly impact CHF and GBP pairs. Key Releases from the Asian and Early European Sessions New Zealand recorded a solid economic rebound in the first quarter of 2026. GDP grew by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter compared to 0.5% in the previous period (revised up from 0.2%), while the annual growth rate remained at 1.5%, despite expectations of a slowdown to 1.1%.

The UK labor market showed signs of stabilization despite a slight increase in the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate for April unexpectedly rose to 5.0%, alongside solid employment growth of 100k jobs (vs. the forecast of 75k). Wage pressure remained high, with the Average Earnings Index (including bonuses) coming in at 4.4% YoY. Macroeconomic Calendar (BST) 08:30 | Switzerland – SNB Interest Rate Decision. Consensus: 0.00%. Previous: 0.00%.

09:00 | Switzerland – SNB Press Conference.

12:00 | United Kingdom – BoE Interest Rate Decision. Consensus: 3.75%. Previous: 3.75%. An 8-to-1 vote split in favor of holding rates is expected.

13:30 | USA – Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Consensus: 225k. Previous: 229k.

15:30 | USA – Natural Gas Storage Change. Consensus: +82 bcf. Previous: 108 bcf. Corporate Earnings Accenture (ACN) – Pre-market Three Markets to Watch CHF (Swiss Franc) – The SNB decision will be a key volatility driver. The bank remains in a challenging position due to commodity pressures and geopolitical risks, forcing potential currency interventions to curb excessive appreciation of the Franc.

GBP (British Pound) – The Bank of England faces the challenge of still-elevated inflation, which has nonetheless slowed to 2.8%, preventing immediate pressure for rate hikes. An 8-to-1 vote split is expected, which could be perceived as dovish following recent large disparities.

US Treasuries (T-Note) – Bond yields surged dynamically following the hawkish FOMC statement. Today we are seeing a slight rebound in bond prices, but volatility could return with the upcoming US data releases.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.