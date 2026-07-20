Economic Calendar: Inflationary Pressure in Germany and Canada Alongside Poland's Economic Data Pack

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to drive market sentiment, with reports of U.S. strikes on targets in Iran pushing Brent crude oil prices above the $90 per barrel threshold. At the same time, ongoing tech sector corrections in the U.S. maintain cautious trading across European equity markets while lending underlying support to the U.S. dollar. Today's economic agenda features critical inflation metrics and real economy indicators. Investors will focus closely on German Producer Price Index (PPI) figures alongside Polish PPI and output metrics, culminating in Canada's consumer inflation (CPI) release. These data points are expected to trigger heightened volatility across CAD pairs, European equity benchmarks, and fixed-income markets. Key Releases from the Asian Session The People's Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50% respectively, fully aligning with consensus expectations.

New Zealand's trade balance for June printed at 23M NZD, underperforming the forecasted 250M NZD.

Trading activity in Japan was closed due to the Marine Day public holiday. Calendar for today 08:00 Germany - Producer Price Index MoM June. Konsensus: 0.3%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.2%.

08:00 Germany - Producer Price Index YoY June. Konsensus: 2.2%. Poprzedni odczyt: 1.9%.

09:30 Poland - Sold Industrial Output YoY June. Konsensus: 4.1%. Poprzedni odczyt: 7.2%.

09:30 Poland - Producer Price Index YoY June. Konsensus: 2.4%. Poprzedni odczyt: 1.6%.

09:30 Poland - Construction and Assembly Production YoY June. Konsensus: 3.9%. Poprzedni odczyt: 5.0%.

09:30 Poland - Average Corporate Gross Wages YoY June. Konsensus: 5.8%. Poprzedni odczyt: 5.6%.

09:30 Poland - Corporate Employment YoY June. Konsensus: -0.9%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.9%.

14:30 Canada - Consumer Price Index MoM June. Konsensus: 1.0%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.2%.

14:30 Canada - Consumer Price Index YoY June. Konsensus: 3.2%. Poprzedni odczyt: 2.9%.

16:00 USA - Conference Board Leading Index June. Konsensus: 0.1%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.1%. Earnings Calendar Ryanair Holdings - Before market open

Crown Holdings - After market close

Steel Dynamics - After market close

Zions Bancorporation - After market close

W.R. Berkley - After market close 3 Markets to Watch USD/CAD – The release of Canada's CPI inflation rate serves as the primary catalyst for the Canadian Dollar, directly impacting market expectations regarding the Bank of Canada's monetary policy path. DAX (DE40) – German producer inflation data combined with broader European macro indicators will influence market sentiment across German equities and European benchmarks. Brent Crude (OIL) – Heightened geopolitical friction in the Middle East provides a strong risk premium, maintaining elevated volatility in global energy markets.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.