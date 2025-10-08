Economic calendar: Market eyes FOMC minutes (08.10.2025)

Key takeaways September FOMC minutes to be released at 7 PM BST.

EIA report will be published despite the shutdown.

Speeches from the Fed, ECB, and BoE are also scheduled.

Today’s session brings relatively few hard macroeconomic releases, with sentiment expected to be shaped largely by a series of scheduled speeches from central bankers. Markets are mainly awaiting the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, with sensitivity to U.S. monetary policy developments heightened by the ongoing government shutdown and the risk of delayed inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The calendar also features speakers from the Fed, ECB, Bundesbank, Bank of Spain, and the Bank of England, as well as the rate decision from a Polish central bank. The EIA fuel report will still be released despite the shutdown, in line with the October 1st announcement. Economic calendar for today: 07:00 BST – Germany: Industrial production for August YoY: actual -3.9%; previous 1.53%

MoM: actual -4.3%; forecast -1.0%; previous 1.3% 10:15 BST – Germany: Speech by Buch, Vice President of Bundesbank 11:30 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB’s Elderson ~13:00 BST – Poland: October interest rate decision forecast 4.75%; previous 4.75% 14:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB Governing Council member Fernandez-Bollo 14:30 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr 15:00 BST – U.S.: August inflation-related data Construction spending: forecast -0.1% m/m; previous -0.1% m/m 15:00 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Austan Goolsbee 15:30 BST – U.S.: EIA report Refinery utilization (w/w): previous -1.6%

Crude oil inventories: forecast +0.400M; previous +1.792M

Refinery crude throughput (w/w): previous -0.308M

Crude imports: previous +0.071M

Cushing crude inventories: previous -0.271M

Distillate fuel production: previous -0.025M

Distillate stockpiles: forecast -0.730M; previous +0.578M

Gasoline production: previous -0.363M

Gasoline stockpiles: forecast -1.380M; previous +4.125M

Heating oil inventories: previous +0.187M 16:00 BST – UK: Speech by BoE MPC member Pill 17:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB President Lagarde 18:00 BST – U.S.: 10-year Treasury note auction (previous 4.033%) 19:00 BST – U.S.: FOMC meeting minutes 20:15 BST – U.S.: Speech by FOMC member Kashkari 22:45 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr

