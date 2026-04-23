Economic Calendar: PMI in Focus, a Key Day for Global Markets

Today is shaping up to be one of the most important sessions of the week for global financial markets in terms of macroeconomic data releases. Investors’ attention will be strongly focused on the preliminary PMI readings, which are among the most important leading indicators of economic activity. The PMI reflects current sentiment in both the manufacturing and services sectors, based on surveys of purchasing and logistics managers, making it a fast and reliable signal of changes in economic momentum well before hard data such as GDP or industrial production are released. The key interpretative threshold remains the 50-point level, which separates expansion from contraction. As a result, any readings above or below this level can have a meaningful impact on market expectations regarding economic growth and monetary policy outlook. Macroeconomic calendar for today 01:00 Australia : Manufacturing PMI (flash) : April : current 51 (forecast 49.8) : (previous 49.8)

01:00 Australia : Services PMI (flash) : April : current 50.3 (forecast 46.3) : (previous 46.3)

02:30 Japan : Manufacturing PMI (flash) : April : current 54.9 (forecast 51.2) : (previous 51.6)

08:00 Norway : Unemployment rate (s.a.) : March : 4.9%

08:45 France : Business confidence index : April : (forecast 98) : (previous 99)

09:15 France : Manufacturing PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 49.5) : (previous 50)

09:15 France : Services PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 48.5) : (previous 48.8)

09:30 Poland : Consumer sentiment : April Current consumer confidence index : -12.2 Leading consumer confidence index : -9.5

09:30 Poland : Retail sales : March Retail sales (m/m) : -5.6% Retail sales (y/y) : (forecast 6.2%) : (previous 4.3%) Retail sales at constant prices (y/y) : (forecast 5.9%) : (previous 5%)

09:30 Germany : Manufacturing PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 51.3) : (previous 52.2)

09:30 Germany : Services PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 50.4) : (previous 50.9)

10:00 Euro Area : Manufacturing PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 50.7) : (previous 51.6)

10:00 Euro Area : Services PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 49.8) : (previous 50.2)

10:30 United Kingdom : Manufacturing PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 49.9) : (previous 51)

10:30 United Kingdom : Services PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 50) : (previous 50.5)

12:00 United Kingdom : CBI Industrial Trends Orders : April : (forecast -33) : (previous -27)

14:00 Poland : Money supply M3 (y/y) : March : 10.7% : (previous 10.6%)

14:30 Canada : Producer price inflation : March PPI (m/m) : 1.9% : (previous 0.4%) PPI (y/y) : 5.4%

14:30 USA : Initial jobless claims : weekly : 210k : (previous 207k)

15:45 USA : Manufacturing PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 52.5) : (previous 52.3)

15:45 USA : Services PMI (flash) : April : (forecast 50.1) : (previous 49.8)

16:30 USA : Weekly natural gas storage change : weekly : 96 Bcf : (previous 59 Bcf)

17:00 USA : Kansas City Fed manufacturing index : April : 11

17:00 Germany : Public speech by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel

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