Economic calendar: Smaller US labour market reports set to fight for attention amid geopolitics (02.04.2026)

One might think that with a relatively thin macroeconomic calendar, the war in Iran and Trump's recent speech would be the sole drivers for most markets. However, a handful of data points scheduled for Thursday could significantly impact volatility, particularly for the US Dollar. Alongside the trade balance, smaller labor market reports will be released in the US, rounding out the picture of the current challenges facing the Fed ahead of tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and the interest rate decision scheduled for the end of the month. Today, we await the Challenger Job Cuts report, which investors have begun to monitor more closely since the last US government shutdown. In addition to this report, initial jobless claims—which have remained very stable for weeks—are scheduled, as well as speeches from several FOMC members (Logan and Bowman). All times CET. Filtered by: US, UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Poland, France, Germany, Eurozone. Source: xStation5

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