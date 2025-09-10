Inditex rallies after publishing financial results📈

Inditex (ITX.ES), owner of brands such as Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, presented very solid results for the first half of 2025, which triggered a strong market reaction and a 5.9% increase in its share price – the strongest since April this year. The company confirmed a 1.6% y/y increase in sales to EUR 18.36 billion and a positive start to the third quarter: from the beginning of August to September 8, demand at constant exchange rates rose by as much as 9%. The revival in demand is also evident thanks to record sales of the latest collections and effective inventory management policies. However, the operating results for the first half of the year only partially met market expectations. EBIT amounted to EUR 3.57 billion (+0.9% y/y), slightly above the consensus of EUR 3.56 billion, while revenues and net profit were slightly below forecasts: EUR 18.36 billion against EUR 18.52 billion expected, and EUR 2.79 billion (forecast EUR 2.82 billion). The company maintained a high gross margin of 58.3% against expectations of 58.2%, and EBITDA increased to EUR 5.11 billion (+1.5% y/y, in line with forecasts). The Stradivarius, Oysho, and Bershka brands performed best in the sales structure, with significant y/y increases, while Massimo Dutti recorded a slight decline. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The management board's announcements emphasized that Inditex expects exchange rates to have a negative impact of -4% on revenues in 2025 (previously forecast at -3%), particularly due to the weakening of the dollar and peso against the euro. The company points to a further acceleration in growth in the second half of the year – to meet the consensus, sales should increase by 5.3% y/y and EBIT by 3.2% compared to 1.7% in Q2. Effective management of operating costs and its advantage in global logistics puts Inditex in a leading position compared to its European competitors. Inditex financial results + forecasts Revenue: EUR 18.36 billion (+1.6% y/y, forecast EUR 18.52 billion)

EBIT: EUR 3.57 billion (+0.9% y/y, forecast EUR 3.56 billion)

EBITDA: EUR 5.11 billion (+1.5% y/y, forecast EUR 5.12 billion)

Net profit: EUR 2.79 billion (+0.8% y/y, forecast EUR 2.82 billion)

EPS: EUR 0.896 (forecast EUR 0.889)

Gross margin: 58.3% (forecast 58.2%)

Zara & Zara Home revenue: EUR 13.15 billion (+0.9% y/y)

Pull&Bear: EUR 1.16 billion (+3% y/y)

Massimo Dutti: EUR 895 million (-1% y/y)

Bershka: EUR 1.44 billion (+4.1% y/y)

Stradivarius: EUR 1.33 billion (+5.7% y/y)

Oysho: EUR 389 million (+5.7% y/y)

Number of stores: 5,528 (-2.5% y/y, forecast 5,547) Inditex forecasts for the second half of 2025 Sales growth from August to September: +9% y/y at constant exchange rates

Consensus: sales in H2 must grow by 5.3% y/y and EBIT by 3.2% y/y to meet analysts' expectations

Expected negative currency impact on revenue: -4% (previously -3%)

Management emphasizes further acceleration of growth thanks to cost optimization and logistical advantage Today, for the first time since June this year, Inditex shares are testing the 200-day exponential moving average, which is a key barrier to the current long-term downward trend in the company's shares. Source: xStation

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.