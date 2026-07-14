JPMorgan reports strong Q2 earnings as investment banking drives growth

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US) shares are trading modestly higher ahead of the U.S. market open after the bank reported a very strong set of results for the second quarter of 2026. The largest U.S. bank comfortably beat Wall Street expectations on both earnings and revenue, benefiting primarily from a recovery in investment banking, stronger IPO activity, and exceptionally strong equity trading performance. Despite the impressive figures, the market reaction has remained relatively muted.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $7.70 , compared with the $5.72 consensus and $5.24 a year ago.

, compared with the and a year ago. Adjusted revenue reached $58.02 billion , comfortably ahead of the $51.39 billion consensus estimate.

, comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate. Net income increased to $21.2 billion , up from $14.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

, up from in the same quarter last year. Investment banking revenue totaled $3.90 billion , beating expectations of $3.06 billion . Fees from the segment rose 30% year-over-year , supported by stronger M&A activity and a recovery in IPO issuance.

, beating expectations of . Fees from the segment rose , supported by stronger M&A activity and a recovery in IPO issuance. Equity trading revenue reached $6.03 billion , significantly above the $3.98 billion consensus.

, significantly above the consensus. Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) trading revenue came in at $6.05 billion , slightly below the $6.29 billion consensus.

, slightly below the consensus. Managed net interest income totaled $25.62 billion , essentially in line with the expected $25.64 billion .

, essentially in line with the expected . Return on equity (ROE) increased to 24% , well above the 18% expected by analysts.

, well above the expected by analysts. Total loans rose to $1.54 trillion , exceeding the $1.52 trillion consensus, while deposits increased to $2.71 trillion , above expectations of $2.69 trillion .

, exceeding the consensus, while deposits increased to , above expectations of . Provisions for credit losses totaled $2.52 billion , while net charge-offs came in at $2.37 billion , below the $2.62 billion expected.

, while net charge-offs came in at , below the expected. The bank's CET1 capital ratio remained strong at 14.1%.

The results demonstrate that JPMorgan continues to benefit from the recovery in capital markets activity. Outstanding performances in investment banking and equity trading more than offset slightly weaker-than-expected FICC trading revenue, while net interest income remained broadly in line with forecasts. The relatively modest share price reaction suggests that much of the positive news may have already been priced into the stock.

Recovery in M&A and IPO activity continues to support earnings

Global announced mergers and acquisitions have surpassed $3 trillion so far this year, providing a strong tailwind for investment banks. JPMorgan maintained its position as the global leader in investment banking revenue, with fees from the division increasing 30% year-over-year. The bank is also benefiting from a broad recovery in the U.S. IPO market, which has boosted activity among corporate clients as well as private equity and venture capital firms seeking exit opportunities. During the quarter, JPMorgan acted as lead bookrunner on Alphabet's $85 billion equity offering and served as co-adviser on NextEra Energy's $67 billion merger with Dominion Energy.

Elevated market volatility boosts trading performance

A second major driver of earnings growth was heightened client activity across financial markets. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and sharp swings in oil prices increased volatility across multiple asset classes, leading to stronger trading volumes. Equity trading revenue surged 86% year-over-year, while FICC trading revenue increased 6%. The results show that JPMorgan is benefiting simultaneously from the recovery in capital markets and sustained client trading activity driven by elevated market volatility.

JPMorgan (JPM.US) stock chart (D1)

JPMorgan shares could reach fresh highs today if they break above the $340 level. Lower-than-expected provisions for credit losses and stronger-than-expected loan growth to $1.54 trillion are positive signals for both the bank and the broader U.S. economy. On the downside, the key support zone is located between $315 and $320, where the stock has found support on several recent occasions.

Source: xStation5