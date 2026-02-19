Market wrap 🚩 Europe and EUR/USD retreat on elevated US–Iran geopolitical risk

Global equities are trading with a defensive bias, as investors reassess the risk of a potential US strike on Iran. With the US reportedly concentrating significant forces in the Middle East, any escalation would likely raise the geopolitical risk premium in oil and reignite global inflation pressures. That combination could delay rate cuts and, in an extreme scenario, even revive rate-hike expectations in selected jurisdictions. Brent crude (OIL): +1.6% , approaching $71/bbl

US index futures: -0.3% to -0.4% pre-market

Gold & silver: gains losing momentum

Bitcoin: down to ~$66.5k

Europe under pressure: DAX -0.8%, CAC 40 -0.8%, FTSE 100 -0.6% This reporting cycle continues to show a non-uniform earnings landscape across Europe, with resilience in pockets of industry and finance, and ongoing pressure in commodities and consumer demand. Rio Tinto: flat earnings , as iron ore profits declined , highlighting segment-level pricing pressure

Repsol: €1.9bn planned for dividends + buybacks in 2026

Centrica, Mondi: misses at the level of adjusted operating performance

Drax: signed a 15-year tolling agreement for a 200MW battery energy storage system (BESS), reinforcing energy transition exposure Technology & Industrials SAP: proposed €2.50/share dividend for 2025

BE Semiconductor: better-than-expected Q4 orders

Airbus: sees ~870 deliveries in 2026 , below market expectations

Schneider Electric: highlighted AI-driven power savings potential, aligning with the structural energy-efficiency theme

Nexans: FY adjusted EBITDA missed expectations Consumer & Services Pernod Ricard: sales missed , pointing to worsening demand

Nestlé: guides 2026 organic revenue growth at 3%–4% (broadly in line with consensus)

Renault: issued cautious guidance amid intensifying competition

Air France-KLM: remains upbeat on long-haul , supported by premium demand

Kinepolis, Nilfisk: full-year results disappointed Financials & Real Estate Aegon, BAM: beats on operating performance

Tikehau Capital: AUM €52.8bn vs €49.6bn y/y

Zug Estates: net income CHF 85.2m vs CHF 58.7m y/y

LSEG: activist pressure as Elliott pushes for a £5bn buyback and a portfolio review Analyst actions: upgrades and downgrades in focus Upgrades DWS: upgraded to Buy at UBS (PT €70 )

Vonovia: upgraded to Equal-weight at Morgan Stanley (PT €30 )

Aramis: upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley (PT €5 )

Capgemini: upgraded to Equal-weight at Morgan Stanley (PT €117) Downgrades BASF: cut to Underweight at Barclays (PT €40 )

Freenet: cut to Sell at UBS (PT €28.50 )

Schroders: cut to Neutral at UBS (PT 590p) Initiations 74Software: initiated at Buy by Berenberg (PT €44) Are defensive stocks back in favor? Consumer staples rebound European consumer staples have staged a notable rebound. The MSCI Europe Consumer Staples index has broken out of a two-year range and is set for its best relative monthly performance vs the broad market since mid-2022. The key driver appears to be flow-led rotation, rather than a clear fundamental inflection. Key takeaways Breakout: MSCI Europe Consumer Staples shows its best relative momentum since June 2022

Flow-driven: rotation partly reflects reduced exposure to names seen as vulnerable to AI disruption

Valuations: sector trades in line with the broad market , rather than at its typical long-term premium

Fundamentals: earnings and volume trends still lack a clear catalyst for sustained acceleration

Sell-side stance: some banks remain underweight, citing fading pricing power and limited EPS catalysts DE40 and EURUSD (D1 interval) charts Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.