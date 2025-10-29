Micron Benefits from HBM Boom!

Since the beginning of the year, Micron’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500, reflecting investor optimism about the company’s prospects while monitoring technological and global risks.

Micron Technology and its competitor SK Hynix are currently in the spotlight for investors due to a strong upward trend in the semiconductor memory market, particularly in the High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) segment. SK Hynix reports that total memory chip sales for 2026 are already sold out, and forecasts point to a so-called supercycle, a prolonged period of exceptionally high demand driven by the rapid development of artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers. Long-term forecasts for the HBM market are very promising. SK Hynix estimates a compound annual growth rate of 30 percent through 2030, which could result in a market value of up to $150 billion, significantly exceeding Micron’s earlier projections. The company is one of the three leading HBM producers worldwide, and its HBM3e chips are already being used in graphics solutions from major players, including Nvidia. The current market environment favors high-bandwidth memory producers, as the growth of AI, Big Data, and advanced applications significantly increases demand. Limited supply and high entry barriers work to the advantage of market leaders, allowing them to increase market share and maintain a competitive edge. Since the beginning of the year, Micron’s stock has risen significantly more than the S&P 500, further highlighting investor optimism about the company’s prospects. At the same time, it is important to be mindful of risks related to maintaining technological leadership, competitive pressure, and global economic policies, including relations with China and export regulations. Micron faces a substantial growth opportunity thanks to the AI boom and record demand for advanced HBM memory. This creates a solid foundation for further growth in the company’s financial results and stock market value.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.