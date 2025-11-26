Morning wrap (26.11.2025)



Asian-Pacific indices are trading higher. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.15–0.40%, Japan’s JP225 is up 1.10%, and Singapore’s SG20cash is up 0.30%.

The strongest-performing currency is the New Zealand dollar after the RBNZ decision. The weakest is the Japanese yen. USDJPY is up 0.10% despite a weaker dollar, and NZDUSD is up 1.15%.

The RBNZ cut rates by 25 bp to 2.25%, but the message was clearly hawkish — the bank signaled the end of the easing cycle. The OCR is expected to remain near 2.25% until early 2026 and then rise to 2.65% by the end of 2027. This effectively closes the door to further easing.

Governor Hawkseby stated that risks are “balanced,” the OCR path remains flat until 2026, and all options remain on the table — confirming that yesterday’s 25 bp cut was likely the last of the cycle.

AUD rises after another acceleration in inflation in Australia. Monthly CPI increased 3.8% y/y in October (vs 3.6% expected), the fastest in 10 months and the fourth consecutive acceleration since June. Chances of further RBA rate cuts are now minimal.

Several BOJ members — Masu, Koeda, and even the dovish Noguchi — are signaling that the time for a rate hike is approaching, with a possible decision as early as December or January.

Japan’s services PPI increased by 2.7% (previously 3.0%), with strong price pressures in labor-intensive sectors — hotels and construction — supporting the BOJ’s wage-inflation narrative.

The PBOC set the yuan fixing at the strongest level since 14 October 2024, strengthening the currency.

Gold rebounds 0.54% to 4,150 USD per ounce. Tensions around Taiwan persist. China has accused Japan and Taiwan’s DPP of “provocations” in the Taiwan Strait, warning against external interference. Taiwan is preparing for a potential military conflict by 2027.

HP’s Q4 revenue came in at 14.64 billion USD (vs ~14.53 billion expected), EPS 0.93 USD (vs 0.92), but the EPS forecast for FY26 at 2.90–3.20 USD was below consensus. The company plans to cut 4,000–6,000 jobs and achieve 1 billion USD in savings by FY2028, accelerating full AI integration and restructuring its global operations.

China is implementing AI and automation in factories on a massive scale — last year, 295,000 industrial robots were installed (9× more than in the U.S.). “Dark factories” are being developed, 24/7 automated production is expanding, and artificial intelligence is expected to help maintain export competitiveness in the face of tariffs and labor shortages.

Trump announced that there is no longer a fixed deadline for a Russia–Ukraine agreement, although negotiations are making progress.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.