Natural Gas Retreats from Earlier Gains

Natural gas futures are up just under 2.0% today, paring back earlier gains that had exceeded 5%. The initial rally was supported by several factors. Firstly, average production has dipped to around 107 bcfd, a slight decrease from the August average of over 108 bcfd. Furthermore, recent forecasts indicate slightly warmer temperatures in the coming days, pushing the combined cooling and heating degree days slightly above last year's levels. Early September marks a transitional period between the cooling and heating seasons. While aggregate U.S. demand may be moderating from its summer peaks, southern states continue to drive strong electricity demand for air conditioning. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app However, the primary market focus today is on the psychological impact of a potential tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Although the storm does not pose a direct threat to gas infrastructure, it remains a significant factor influencing market sentiment regarding demand. Headwinds Persist for Natural Gas Despite these intraday gains, several anti-growth factors continue to weigh on the market. Inventories remain at a very high level, more than 5% above the five-year average. Production also remains robust and is currently at an all-time high for this period. While LNG exports are strong, there is no immediate outlook for a significant increase. From a technical perspective, the price of natural gas is retreating from the resistance level defined by the July correction range. The price has also fallen below its 50-period moving average, a move similar to one seen less than two months ago. Should this mark the beginning of a return to the downtrend, a confirmed move below the 14-period moving average around the $2.95 level would be a key signal. As long as the price remains above that average, the corrective rally is likely to continue.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.