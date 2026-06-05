Nvidia’s official confirmation that HBM4 memory from SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron has been certified for its upcoming Vera Rubin platform is far more than just good news for memory manufacturers. From a market perspective, the key takeaway is the signal sent by Nvidia itself. For the first time, the company has chosen to build the next generation of its AI accelerators around a fully diversified supplier base for one of its most critical components. In practice, this reduces the risk of supply shortages, increases production flexibility, and strengthens Nvidia’s negotiating position with suppliers. The decision also serves as an indirect confirmation of Nvidia’s exceptionally strong demand expectations for the Vera Rubin platform. Had the company anticipated only moderate deployment volumes, it could have relied on one or two suppliers. Instead, bringing the entire HBM "Big Three" into the program suggests that Nvidia is preparing its supply chain for the next wave of investment in AI infrastructure. This is particularly significant given that limited HBM availability has been one of the primary bottlenecks across the AI industry in recent years. Another important element of the story is Micron’s return to the top tier of suppliers. Only a few months ago, speculation circulated that the company might struggle to meet Nvidia’s demanding HBM4 requirements. Securing certification places Micron on equal footing with its Korean rivals and reinforces competition in what has become one of the semiconductor industry's most strategic segments. Samsung’s success is equally noteworthy. After facing challenges with the previous generation of HBM products, the company has regained its position as a credible supplier for the world’s most advanced AI systems. While industry experts continue to expect SK hynix to remain the largest beneficiary and maintain its dominant share of HBM4 shipments, the most important conclusion from Nvidia’s announcement lies elsewhere. The company is building production capacity for years of continued AI-driven growth and wants to ensure that the availability of critical components will not become a limiting factor. As a result, the qualification of all three HBM4 suppliers can be viewed as further evidence that the AI investment boom is not only continuing but entering its next phase of scaling, one that increasingly benefits the broader semiconductor ecosystem rather than a handful of individual winners.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.