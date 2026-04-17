OIL dips below $90 first time in a month🛢️ 📉 Iran will hand uranium to the US❓

Brent crude oil contracts (OIL) are deepening their losses, dropping as much as -11% and falling below $90 per barrel for the first time in over a month. The accelerated sell-off during today's session is a reaction to the latest report from Axios, which stated that the U.S. and Iran are discussing a new proposal for a 3-page peace plan. The centerpiece of the agreement is reportedly the transfer of Iranian uranium to the U.S. in exchange for $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds. Iran's right to continue enriching uranium has been the primary sticking point in the official peace talks, which currently remain suspended. However, a recent interview with Donald Trump struck a fairly conciliatory tone, indicating a general willingness to continue the dialogue. The U.S. President announced that he would extend the ceasefire if the parties move closer to an agreement and stated that he is personally ready to travel to Pakistan, where the talks have been held. According to Trump, negotiators from both sides are set to resume talks this coming weekend, and Iran is "ready to take steps it previously had not considered." LAST MINUTE: According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Strait of Hormuz will remain fully open for commercial ships as a part of a ceasefire. Trump confirmed reopening. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.