OIL.WTI loses 2.5% 📉

Key takeaways OIL.WTI prices fell below $55 per barrel today, to their lowest levels since April 2021.

Price pressure stems from growing concerns about record oversupply in 2026

In addition, the market is discounting a scenario of peace in Ukraine, which could unlock greater exports of Russian oil and further increase the availability of this commodity.

Oil prices in the US fell below $55 per barrel today, to their lowest levels since April 2021. This follows a break below the previous lows recorded on "Liberation Day," when Trump announced his tariff changes. WTI crude oil recorded its daily low of around $55.1, while Brent fell below $60 per barrel for the first time since May. The pressure on prices stems from growing concerns about a record oversupply in 2026. The IEA estimates it at around 4 million barrels per day, while the EIA sees an average oversupply of around 2 million barrels per day. Although the forecasts differ, they suggest the largest oversupply since the pandemic, forcing aggressive discounts in oil prices. Admittedly, the EIA recently raised its forecast for the average price of Brent in 2026 to around USD 55 per barrel, but at the same time, the agency announced a thorough update of its supply, demand, and price forecasting models, the first such major change in 25 years, to be fully implemented by 2027. This shows that even among agencies focusing on the energy and oil markets, there are divided opinions on the future prospects for the commodity. In addition, the market is discounting the scenario of peace in Ukraine, which could unlock greater exports of Russian oil and further increase the availability of the commodity. Negotiations on Kiev's renunciation of its NATO aspirations in exchange for firm security guarantees are fueling speculation about a potential agreement. Sentiment is also being negatively affected by weak data from China, where industrial production has fallen to a 15-month low and retail sales are growing at their slowest pace since December 2022, undermining the rationale for further large oil purchases by China in the coming months. At the same time, Venezuela is facing blocked shipments, growing price discounts, and pressure from customers to change spot contract terms following the recent seizure of a tanker carrying Venezuelan oil by the US, further complicating the supply picture. All these factors together have pushed oil to its lowest levels since 2021. Source: xStation

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.