🚩 Orange Juice Futures Near Multi-Year Lows – What Does the CoT Report Show?

ICE-listed orange juice futures (ORANGE) are trading near multi-year lows, while the latest Commitments of Traders report for Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice (FCOJ) futures points to a significant shift in speculative positioning. Large speculators in the Managed Money category remain net short, but over the past week they simultaneously increased long positions and significantly reduced shorts, shifting their net position by 444 contracts in a bullish direction. With total open interest at just 9,794 contracts, the move is large enough to be difficult to dismiss as statistical noise. At the same time, producers and other commercial participants substantially increased their short exposure, while Other Reportables remain firmly positioned on the long side. The COT structure does not yet signal a complete trend reversal, but speculative positioning in FCOJ is becoming noticeably less bearish.

Managed Money remains net short by 1,136 contracts: funds hold 2,379 longs versus 3,515 shorts.

The weekly change in Managed Money positioning is clearly positive: funds added 200 longs and closed 244 shorts, improving their net position by 444 contracts.

Producer/Merchant/Processor/User participants increased short exposure, adding 528 shorts while reducing longs by 47 contracts.

Other Reportables remain firmly net long: 2,390 longs versus just 169 shorts translate into a net position of +2,221 contracts.

Open interest fell by 127 to 9,794 contracts, while the four largest traders control as much as 42% of gross short positions.

The orange juice market is at an interesting juncture, as prices have fallen to around 139, levels not seen in several years, while speculative positioning no longer reflects extremely bearish sentiment. Speculators’ net position currently stands at approximately +1.1K contracts, remaining below its long-term average but well above the extremes observed during periods of peak pessimism. The composition of positioning is particularly noteworthy, with the long side of the market showing signs of rebuilding recently. Historically, the largest price moves have tended to occur when price action was accompanied by a decisive shift in positioning, so the current setup should be viewed as an early stage of sentiment stabilization rather than confirmation of a trend reversal. The key question for the futures market is whether further growth in long positions and a reduction in shorts near multi-year price lows will begin to coincide with a recovery in prices. Such a combination would provide a much stronger signal that selling pressure is beginning to lose momentum.

Source: XTB Research

Source: CFTC

Managed Money: Still Bearish, but the Direction of Flows Is Changing

Managed Money remains the most important category for assessing speculative sentiment. Funds currently hold 2,379 long contracts, 3,515 shorts and 251 spreading positions, leaving them net short by 1,136 contracts. Shorts account for 35.9% of total open interest, compared with 24.3% for longs.

The weekly change is considerably more interesting than the absolute level of positioning. Managed Money increased longs by 200 contracts while simultaneously reducing shorts by 244, improving its net position by 444 contracts – from approximately -1,580 to -1,136.

Funds are simultaneously reducing bearish bets and increasing their exposure to potential upside. This is a stronger signal than an improvement driven exclusively by short covering. It does not yet represent a full reversal in sentiment, however, as Managed Money remains clearly net short.

Commercials Increase Short-Side Hedging

The Producer/Merchant/Processor/User category, which includes producers, merchants and other participants directly involved in the physical market, holds 1,656 longs and 3,267 shorts, resulting in a net short position of approximately 1,611 contracts. Over the week, long positions declined by 47 contracts, while shorts increased sharply by 528.

This move should not be interpreted in the same way as an increase in short positions among speculative funds. For producers, processors and users of the physical commodity, futures are primarily a tool for managing price risk.

The increase in commercial shorts may therefore reflect greater hedging activity rather than a direct expectation that FCOJ prices will decline. This distinction is crucial when interpreting COT positioning in commodity markets.

Other Reportables Remain Firmly Bullish

The most one-sided positioning can currently be seen in the Other Reportables category. This group holds 2,390 long contracts against just 169 shorts, producing a substantial net long position of +2,221 contracts.

Over the past week, longs increased by another 64 contracts, while shorts were cut by as many as 303. Long positions held by this group now account for 24.4% of total open interest, compared with only 1.7% for shorts.

Other Reportables currently provide a clear counterweight to the bearish positioning of Managed Money. This category should not, however, be treated as equivalent to hedge funds, as it includes large reportable traders that are not classified within the other main CFTC categories.

Low Open Interest Amplifies the Importance of Positioning Changes

Total open interest stands at 9,794 contracts, down 127 from the previous week. FCOJ remains a relatively small futures market, meaning that flows of several hundred contracts can carry considerably more weight than they would in the most liquid commodity markets.

The 444-contract weekly improvement in Managed Money's net position alone represents approximately 4.5% of total open interest. Moreover, the four largest traders control 42.0% of gross shorts, while the eight largest account for as much as 56.7%.

The high concentration of short positions increases the market's vulnerability to a potentially dynamic short-covering move. If several large participants were to reduce their short exposure simultaneously, the relatively limited depth of the FCOJ market could amplify the resulting price move.

What Is the COT Report Telling Us About Orange Juice?

The key feature of the current setup is the divergence between the absolute level and the momentum of speculative positioning. Managed Money continues to hold a substantial net short position, but improved it by as many as 444 contracts in a single week through a combination of adding longs and reducing shorts.

The next COT reports will therefore be particularly important. If funds continue to increase long exposure while reducing shorts, this could indicate a gradual reversal in speculative positioning rather than a one-off episode of short covering. An even stronger signal would be a move by Managed Money towards a neutral net position accompanied by rising open interest.

FCOJ positioning remains bearish in absolute terms, but speculative flows are clearly becoming less bearish. This does not yet confirm a lasting trend reversal, but the pace of short reduction makes fund positioning one of the most important factors to monitor in the coming COT reports.

ORANGE Chart (D1 Interval)

Following the sharp decline that began around the turn of 2024 and 2025, the orange juice market has failed to stage a sustained recovery and has remained in a downtrend for many months. Repeated rebound attempts have been capped near the market's "line of least resistance," which currently runs around the 150 level. The contract is now trading close to its recent lows, at price levels previously seen in early 2022. From a technical perspective, the persistence of lower price levels means that the broader trend remains under pressure despite the recent improvement in speculative positioning. Importantly, today's ORANGE futures trading session opens at 1:05 PM GMT.

Source: xStation5

Eryk Szmyd XTB Financial Markets Analyst